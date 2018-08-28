Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Architects and surveyors grows in Bury St Edmunds.

PUBLISHED: 18:24 06 November 2018

The team at Whitworth Architects and Surveyors outside their office in Hatter Street, Bury St Edmunds Picture: WHITWORTH ARCHITECTS AND SURVEYORS

The team at Whitworth Architects and Surveyors outside their office in Hatter Street, Bury St Edmunds Picture: WHITWORTH ARCHITECTS AND SURVEYORS

Archant

Having recently expanded their offices across their Hatter Street property, after 21 years Whitworth architects and surveyors are finally able to open a front door onto Hatter Street, Bury St Edmunds.

A project by Whitworth chartered architects and surveyors, a private house in North Essex, extension and renovation. Picture: Whitworth Chartered ArchitectsA project by Whitworth chartered architects and surveyors, a private house in North Essex, extension and renovation. Picture: Whitworth Chartered Architects

Whitworth architects and surveyors was formed in 1963 and has been ever present in the town for the past 55 years. The practice has been based in its offices on 18 Hatter Street since 1997 and after this latest reorganisation of the office it finally has a street presence in the centre of Bury St Edmunds.

“It is a really positive move for us,” said partner Ed Thuell, “and is an indication of how we are continuing to grow. Having recently been able to expand our building surveying side of the business we had just outgrown our existing space.”

Whitworth is a multidisciplinary practice of Chartered Architects and Chartered Building Surveyors, working throughout the East of England. The practice specialises in conservation work and work to listed and historic buildings and buildings on sensitive sites. Alongside this; Whitworth’s work is made up of new build residential, including extensions, one off houses and housing developments as well as commercial projects, healthcare, educational, public and ecclesiastical buildings.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Marks and Spencer boss says chain ‘on track’ to restructure its portfolio as some stores in East Anglia close - and others open

07:53 Sarah Chambers
Marks and Spencer in Ipswich

The boss of high street retailer Marks & Spencer said it was ‘on track’ to restructure its store portfolio as 100 branches close and newly remodelled stores open next year.

Movers & Shakers: ‘Committed and able’ laboratory apprentice Jordan joins food ingredients team on permanent basis

06:00 Sarah Chambers
Edme's Jordan Peck and lab manager Gavin Mulligan Picture: RED FLAME COMMS

A ‘committed and able’ food laboratory apprentice has joined the team he works with on a permanent basis after impressing his bosses.

Ad Feature Businesses urged to grasp multi-million-pound nuclear supply chain opportunities

Yesterday, 16:39 Tony Wenham
Businesses in Essex and Suffolk are being encouraged to bid for £500m worth of contracts as part of the development of Hinkley Point C Picture: EDF Energy

Businesses in Suffolk and Essex are being encouraged to bid for £500m worth of contracts as part of the development of Hinkley Point C.

Finding freedom from being digitally on-demand

Yesterday, 16:01 Jessica Hill
Megan Whiting, freelance writer, proofreader and editor

Like a growing number of professionals, Megan Whiting knows what ‘nomophobia’ - the irrational fear of being without your phone - feels like.

Praise for pubs and brewery boss as he calls time after 18 years

Yesterday, 12:21 Sarah Chambers
Rooney Anand, chief executive of Greene King Picture: ADAM SMYTH

One of the ‘big beasts’ of the UK pubs and brewery industry has been praised by Suffolk business leaders as he prepared to step down next year after 14 years at the helm.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Opinion Can Ipswich Town escape relegation? Here are seven reasons to be positive

Jordan Roberts impressed as a makeshift striker against Preston. Photo: Steve Waller

Man denies breaking into Suffolk museum and stealing artefacts

Museum of East Anglian Life director Jenny Cousins following the alleged raid Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘We’ve got to be careful’ – Lambert on fit-again duo Huws and Bishop

Teddy Bishop played the first half as Ipswich Town's U23s drew 2-2 with Cardiff at Portman Road on Monday. Photo: Ross Halls

Will the Orwell Bridge be closed this morning?

The Orwell Bridge is facing closure this morning after high winds were forecast for coastal areas in the south of England. Picture: ARCHANT

Could Suffolk’s rural towns lose their free parking?

Fears have been raised that parking in places such as Sudbury could cost more Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Breaking News Search for missing man called-off after body found in Calais

Peter Hyatt has been reported missing from his Clacton home Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide