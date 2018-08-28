Architects and surveyors grows in Bury St Edmunds.

Having recently expanded their offices across their Hatter Street property, after 21 years Whitworth architects and surveyors are finally able to open a front door onto Hatter Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Whitworth architects and surveyors was formed in 1963 and has been ever present in the town for the past 55 years. The practice has been based in its offices on 18 Hatter Street since 1997 and after this latest reorganisation of the office it finally has a street presence in the centre of Bury St Edmunds.

“It is a really positive move for us,” said partner Ed Thuell, “and is an indication of how we are continuing to grow. Having recently been able to expand our building surveying side of the business we had just outgrown our existing space.”

Whitworth is a multidisciplinary practice of Chartered Architects and Chartered Building Surveyors, working throughout the East of England. The practice specialises in conservation work and work to listed and historic buildings and buildings on sensitive sites. Alongside this; Whitworth’s work is made up of new build residential, including extensions, one off houses and housing developments as well as commercial projects, healthcare, educational, public and ecclesiastical buildings.