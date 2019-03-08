Community conscious construction project scoops prestigious national award
PUBLISHED: 14:14 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 01 May 2019
Archant
A Suffolk construction project has been honoured with a national award after demonstrating the highest level of consideration to the community, environment and workforce.
Morgan Sindall Construction and Infrastructure scooped a Gold Award at the Considerate Constructors Scheme's 2019 National Site Awards for The Pines Primary School Project in Red Lodge.
You may also want to watch:
MORE: Then and now - A decade of pub closures in Felixstowe
An awards spokesman said: “The construction site clearly demonstrated its considerate credentials, achieving 98% of construction-related waste being diverted from landfill.
“Acts of goodwill from the site team included collecting prescriptions for residents with mobility problems, and a darts tournament in support of the local football team.
“A local primary school also visited the site, as did BTEC students from a further education college.”
Edward Hardy, the scheme's chief executive, added: “Each award winning site should be extremely proud of receiving this prestigious industry accolade, which recognises their invaluable contribution to improving the image of construction.”