‘There is still no clarity’- Suffolk transport business hits out at Brexit uncertainty

PUBLISHED: 15:54 04 April 2019

Lee Steward, of Morrison Freight, has spoken out about the impact of Brexit on logistics firms. Photo: Morrison Freight.

Archant

The uncertainty of Brexit is wreaking havoc on the UK’s logistics industry, according to those trying to plan for the unknown.

Lee Steward, director of Suffolk’s Morrison Freight, believes many companies are struggling to make sense of what may come.

The freight forwarder, based in Great Blakenham, play an integral part in bringing goods from manufacturers to consumers.

However, with a no-deal Brexit still very much a possibility many in the logistics industry have been left unable to prepare.

“A no-deal departure would be very disruptive and damaging for the UK economy and freight forwarders could play a key role in tidying up the mess left by politicians”, said Mr Steward.

“We need to be making sure UK importers and exporters can continue trading with the rest of Europe as best as possible as soon as we leave the EU to keep international trade afloat.”

Under new traditional simplified procedures (TSP) businesses will be allowed to transport goods from the EU into the UK without having to make a full customs declaration at the border.

Mr Steward said: “The government has been pushing TSP, a UK-only no-deal customs facilitation scheme, instead of the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) quality marker, which is an EU-wide scheme, since February.

“Back in 2016, before TSP even existed, we invested heavily in securing AEO status but there has been no clarification on whether we are expected to achieve TSP status as well.

“Luckily for us we are forward-thinking and have successfully applied and obtained this in the last month. However other companies will not be so lucky.

“There’s currently a six-month waiting list for AEO applications.”

Mr Stewart added: “We are a big Suffolk company and have worked hard to make sure we could weather the Brexit storm.

“But if, like other businesses, we are faced with more red tape and box ticking, we could struggle.

“We need more clarification to make sure that everyone concerned is aware of their responsibilities and we need the government to speed up processes to make sure we are all kitted out with the right paperwork.”

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

