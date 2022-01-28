Supermarkets and top grocery brands issue food and drink product recalls

Supermarkets Morrisons and Lidl and top grocery brands Coca-Cola and Branston Pickle have all issued urgent recall notices for food and drink products.

Check here whether you have bought any of these items. If you have bought any of those listed below, you can return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Morrisons

Shana Foods Ltd is recalling Mixed Vegetable Samosas because they contain milk, which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. This recall only affects one batch which was supplied to Morrisons stores only.

Product details: Mixed Vegetable Samosas 10pcs; Pack size: 400g; Batch code: FSUBA20A101; Best before: January 28, 2022.

Lidl

Lidl is recalling Alesto Raw Fruit & Nut Bar Cacao & Orange Variant because it contains sulphur dioxide which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product could be a possible health risk for anyone who has a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites.

Product details: Alesto Raw Fruit & Nut Bar Cacao & Orange; Pack size: 35g; Best before: end date: October 2020.

Lidl is also recalling Naturis Cold Pressed Juice Assorted ‘Rooting For You’ variant because it contains sulphites which are not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites.

Product details: Naturis Cold Pressed Juice Assorted ‘Rooting For You’ Variant; Pack size: 750ml; Best before: July 12, 2020.

Co-op brand

The Co-op is recalling a pack of its own-brand Sliced Pepperoni because E. coli O157 has been found in the product. This can cause illnesses including diarrhoea and abdominal pain. Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

Details: Co-op Sliced Pepperoni; Pack size: 70g; May 19, 2020.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola European Partners is issuing precautionary advice for opening Coca-Cola Original Taste 1.5 litre PET bottles, because the bottle neck ring might have a sharp and uneven rim edge which could present a safety risk on opening.

Customers are being advised to examine the bottle neck ring carefully before opening. If you see damage to the bottle neck ring, open the bottle with care and ensure that your hand is placed on the cap and above the bottle neck when opening the bottle. Product safety notices will be displayed in retail stores that are selling this product.

If you have concerns or can’t open the bottle safely, keep it unopened and call 0800 227711.

Product details: Pack size: 1.5L; Batch code: 083EK3TT:TT 084EK3TT:TT 085EK3TT:TT 086EK3TT:TT 087EK3TT:TT 088EK3TT:TT 089EK3TT:TT 090EK3TT:TT. Best before: September 30, 2020

Branston Pickle

Mizkan Euro Ltd is recalling a number of Branston Pickle products because they may contain pieces of plastic.

Product details: Branston Original Sweet Pickle; Pack size: 280g; Best before: Jan 2022. Branston Original Sweet Pickle; Pack size: 360g; Best before: Jan 2022, Feb 2022. Branston Original Sweet Pickle; Pack size: 520g; Best before: Jan 2022, Feb 2022. Branston Original Pickle; Pack size: 2.55kg; Best before: Apr 2021, May 2021. Branston Original Pickle; Pack size: 310g; Best before: Jan 2022, Feb 2022. Branston Small Chunk; Pack size: 2.55kg; Best before: May 2021. Branston Small Chunk; Pack size: 520g; Best before: Feb 2022, Mar 2022. Branston Small Chunk; Pack size: 360g; Best before: Feb 2022. Branston Squeezy Smooth Pickle; Pack size: 355g; Best before: Jan 2022. Branston Smooth Pickle; Pack size: 370g; Best before: Jan 2022, Feb 2022.