Sleeping out in Ipswich for charity

Mortgage industry professionals `sleep out’ for homelessness

Some of the team from mortgage company Link Asset Services, of Crown House, Ipswich who are taking part in the Mortgage Sleep Out - sleeping outside over night Friday, to raise money to help the homeless and to raise awareness of the growing plight of youth homelessness. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

Ipswich mortgage industry professionals are taking part in the Ipswich #MortgageSleepOut on Friday November 30, to raise awareness and funds to tackle youth homlessness.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The local event aims to also raise vital funds to support two national charities in their work to eradicate homelessness.

Ipswich staff at Link Asset Services are already backing the initiative, with a number of employees signed up to take part.

A group of mortgage professionals based at Crown House in Ipswich will be giving up their beds on Friday night and sleeping outside the building, in Crown Street, to raise awareness of the plight of the homeless and rough sleepers.

Local organiser Harriet Shaw said: “It is really important, coming up to Christmas, that we should be thinking of people less fortunate than ourselves and giving them support.

“We will be camping out from 8pm on Friday to 7am in the morning.

“As long as there are no gales we should be OK. But it is not glamping.

“There is no way we can replicate what homeless people face every day.

“But we want people to know we are here and raise awareness.

“We have set a target of raising £5,000 and gone out to local companies for support. SEH are providing a generator so that we can have lighting - it is dark from 4pm, and Pizza Hut have offered to provide food, A carpet company is also giving some carpet.”

Across the country more than 1,000 mortgage professionals have pledged to spend a night on the streets.

Nick Connolly, managing director of End Youth Homelessness said: “The Mortgage Sleeep Out is a brilliant idea.

“It recognises that youth homelessness can end, if we all do our bit, and give homeless young people meaningful opportunities, they can overcome dire circumstances and stand on their own two feet.”

Mark Davies managing director of Mortgage Services at Link Asset Services: “Homelessness isn’t just a London or city issue, but just as prevalant in local communities such as Ipswich. It’s a huge issue we must tackle, particularly for young people, and Mortgage Sleep Out is a fantastic opportunity for the industry to come together and get behind an excellent cause. Hopefully the event will raise awareness of a really difficult issue and encourage more people to get involved. By helping to raise money for Mortgage Sleep Out and its charity partner, End Youth Homelessness, we can help give much needed support to young people struggling with homelessness and rough sleeping.”