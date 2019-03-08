E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 11:30 14 September 2019

Auctioneer Hayden Foster sells the Ipswich Town Sheep at the art trail auction at Kenton Hall, Debenham. The sculpture, by artist Chris Newson, sold for £2,500. Picture: KERRY LOND

Auctioneer Hayden Foster sells the Ipswich Town Sheep at the art trail auction at Kenton Hall, Debenham. The sculpture, by artist Chris Newson, sold for £2,500. Picture: KERRY LOND

Clarke & Simpson

An auction of the unique sheep scultures from this summer's Eye Sheep Art Trail raised more than £35,000 last night at Kenton Hall, Debenham.

An auction of the Eye Sheep Art Trail sculptures at Kenton Hall, Debenham on Thursday by Hayden Foster, of Clarke & Simpson, raised more than £35,000 for the Suffolk-based Blossom charity. Picture: ARLO FOSTERAn auction of the Eye Sheep Art Trail sculptures at Kenton Hall, Debenham on Thursday by Hayden Foster, of Clarke & Simpson, raised more than £35,000 for the Suffolk-based Blossom charity. Picture: ARLO FOSTER

More than 200 people turned out to support the sale, conducted by auctioneer Hayden Foster of Clarke & Simpson, and there was brisk bidding both in the room and on-line

The top price paid was £2,500 for the Ipswich Town sheep, in blue and white of course, decorated by artist Chris Newson.

Also keenly contested was Ed Sheeram, by artist Amanda Church, which sold for £1,600.

The other star of the show as Little Miss Pinkness, which was appropriately painted by Bridget McIntyre, the founder and chief executive of the Blossom charity which exists to support women in Suffolk.

The sculpture was sold for £1,100.

In additon to the sculptures there were other donated art items, and a Maggi Hambling painting, Moon & Sea, sold for £3,400.

Auctioneer Hayden Foster said the total raised exceeded expectations. "It was tremendous to see such support for a local charity.

The flock of decorated statues from the Eye Sheep Trail will be sold by auction, by Clarke & Simpson, at Kenton Hall on Thursday September 12, in aid of the Blossom Charity. Picture: CLARE JACKSON The flock of decorated statues from the Eye Sheep Trail will be sold by auction, by Clarke & Simpson, at Kenton Hall on Thursday September 12, in aid of the Blossom Charity. Picture: CLARE JACKSON

"The money will be put to excellent use throughout Suffolk."

