Top price of £2,500 paid for Ipswich Town sheep in auction
PUBLISHED: 11:30 14 September 2019
Clarke & Simpson
An auction of the unique sheep scultures from this summer's Eye Sheep Art Trail raised more than £35,000 last night at Kenton Hall, Debenham.
More than 200 people turned out to support the sale, conducted by auctioneer Hayden Foster of Clarke & Simpson, and there was brisk bidding both in the room and on-line
The top price paid was £2,500 for the Ipswich Town sheep, in blue and white of course, decorated by artist Chris Newson.
Also keenly contested was Ed Sheeram, by artist Amanda Church, which sold for £1,600.
The other star of the show as Little Miss Pinkness, which was appropriately painted by Bridget McIntyre, the founder and chief executive of the Blossom charity which exists to support women in Suffolk.
The sculpture was sold for £1,100.
In additon to the sculptures there were other donated art items, and a Maggi Hambling painting, Moon & Sea, sold for £3,400.
Auctioneer Hayden Foster said the total raised exceeded expectations. "It was tremendous to see such support for a local charity.
"The money will be put to excellent use throughout Suffolk."