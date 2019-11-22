Video

Giant ship named after Ipswich schoolgirl, 15

Ipswich schoolgirl Mia Everitt is the official godmother of the new giant container ship the MSC Mia and flew out to South Korea, with her father Dan Everitt, managing director of MSC UK, to name the new ship at the SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES boatyard. Picture: JUNGSECK-UM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES

It's a rare honour few teenagers would expect - but Mia Everitt can proudly say that she has one of the world's largest container ships named after her.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich schoolgirl Mia Everitt flew out to South Korea to name the new MSC Mia at the Samsung Heavy Industries boatyard. Also pictured are (left to right) Mr N.G. Kim, Samsung Heavy Industries; Mr. Dell'Amura Giuseppe, Master of the MSC Mia; Mia Everitt; Dan Everitt, Managing Director of MSC UK. Picture: JUNGSECK-UM Ipswich schoolgirl Mia Everitt flew out to South Korea to name the new MSC Mia at the Samsung Heavy Industries boatyard. Also pictured are (left to right) Mr N.G. Kim, Samsung Heavy Industries; Mr. Dell'Amura Giuseppe, Master of the MSC Mia; Mia Everitt; Dan Everitt, Managing Director of MSC UK. Picture: JUNGSECK-UM

The MSC Mia will now deliver goods around the world after an official naming ceremony on the other side of the world, which Mia flew out to attend.

The Northgate High School pupil's father, Dan Everitt, is managing director of the firm - which has a policy of naming its ships after family members of workers.

Mia said: "When I told my schoolfriends that one of the largest, most sustainable container ships was being named after me, they thought I was joking, because this doesn't happen every day.

"I realise how special this moment is, and I will cherish it forever.

"From the moment we realised that this consideration had been passed to me, my family and I become very emotional and excited.

You may also want to watch:

"My dad has worked for the company for 35 years and has a strong passion for MSC and the world of shipping. Without that, I would not have this magnificent and unique opportunity to be godmother of such a remarkable ship."

Mr Everitt said: "It's a huge honour to have a ship named after my daughter and to experience this special and very proud moment with her, all of which was simply amazing.

"MSC UK employs more than 650 people. Thanks to the hard work that each and every employee puts into the company, MSC UK as a whole has earned the recognition that comes with the naming of the ship."

The MSC Mia is 400metres long and 60metres wide - the size of four football pitches and the longer than the height of the Eiffel Tower.

In a single voyage she can carry more than 47,500 cars, 386million pairs of shoes or 2.94million washing machines.

Privately-owmed MSC Shipping Company SA is one of the world's largest shipping companies.

The company extended its UK head office at The Havens, Ipswich earlier this year.