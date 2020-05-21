E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Maltster’s AD plant powers equivalent of 2,000 homes a year

PUBLISHED: 04:30 22 May 2020

Muntons' anaerobic digester (AD) plant in Stowmarket Picture: ANDY JANES

Muntons' anaerobic digester (AD) plant in Stowmarket Picture: ANDY JANES

Andy Janes/Muntons

An anaerobic digester (AD) plant at a Suffolk food ingredients firm has generated enough electricity to power 2,000 homes every year.

Muntons’ AD plant became the first to be installed by a UK maltster in 2015 and has now produced 10 million kilowatt hours of energy.

The Stowmarket-based firm – which aims to become as sustainable as it can – said the milestone proved the plant was making a positive impact.

MORE – Muntons ‘proud’ to become first maltster to join WRAP food waste scheme

The plant also cuts road haulage by using waste water and residues from processing barley into malt and malt extract, saving the equivalent of 3,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions which would be produced by 1,600 cars every year.

You may also want to watch:

The digestate – or bio-fertiliser – produced can be used on local farms to enrich the soil.

Sustainability director Nigel Davies said: “Our decision to build an AD plant has proved to be well founded, making a valuable contribution to our energy requirements.

“Generating energy locally is efficient and environmentally sound, and the positive impact on nature is significant, reducing greenhouse gases and helping to enrich the soil on local farms.”

Muntons has calculated that since the plant was commissioned, it has produced 5,606,175 cubic metres of biogas.

It has also treated 411,000 cubic metres of waste water, which is then safely introduced into the River Gipping.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Maltster’s AD plant powers equivalent of 2,000 homes a year

Muntons' anaerobic digester (AD) plant in Stowmarket Picture: ANDY JANES

Domestic abuse helpline extended to offer more support

A domestic abuse helpline will now operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week Picture: Getty Images

Fire crews called back to another forest fire in Brandon

Fire crews in Brandon were called to an undergrowth fire in the same location as one on Wednesday Picture: BRANDON FIRE STATION

Sheds destroyed and summerhouse damaged after fire at three properties

Fire crews were called to Willett Road in Colchester after a fire in two sheds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Town legend Butcher opens up about son’s PTSD battle in bid to help others

Terry Butcher has spoken about his son's mental health battles for a new campaign Picture: GRAHAM STUART/ PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES
Drive 24