E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Malt brand is ideally located in Suffolk - but A14 needs an upgrade'

PUBLISHED: 06:00 17 February 2020

Crews have been called to a cladding fire at the Muntons factory in Stowmarket Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Crews have been called to a cladding fire at the Muntons factory in Stowmarket Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Archant

Malt firm Muntons is in the middle of future-proofing the business with a multi-million pound investment programme in its Stowmarket site - but its boss would like to see a major upgrade of the nearby A14.

Muntons' new MD Mark Tyldesley. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMuntons' new MD Mark Tyldesley. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The factory investment will see increases in capacity, upgrading of existing plant and diversification into "exciting new areas" over the next few years.

MORE - Malt business strengthens foothold in Asia after taking over Thai factory

Virtually all the firm's malted ingredients are made using malting barley sourced from with a 50-mile radius of the town, and it remains firmly committed to Suffolk.

But the A14 - the main artery for transport in the region, providing access to the Port of Felixstowe, the midlands and the rest of the country - needs an upgrade, group managing director Mark Tyldesley suggests.

He describes the firm's location in Stowmarket as "ideal, not just for easy access to some of the finest barley's in the world, but, having the bustling port of Felixstowe on our doorstep provides easy access to export destinations".

Muntons' new MD Mark Tyldesley. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMuntons' new MD Mark Tyldesley. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He would like to see improvements in the county's transport infrastructure - which can buckle under pressure.

"Our county suffers from a lack of motorways, meaning that the current road infrastructure is stretched, often to breaking point," he says.

"It has long been suggested that the A14 should be upgraded to a three-lane motorway which would prove beneficial for local businesses."

Location is key for the brand, he says.

Muntons' new MD Mark Tyldesley. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMuntons' new MD Mark Tyldesley. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"Our reputation has been built on quality, so our maltings are situated amongst prime malting barley regions."

You may also want to watch:

The £100m turnover company - which employs 360 people globally including 280 in Stowmarket - was founded in Bedford in 1921 by the Wells and Munton families, and remains a family-owned company to this day.

It moved to Stowmarket in 1948 and built another maltings in Yorkshire in 1965. Since then it has increased its capacity significantly, recently opening offices in Singapore and Holland, built a factory and new product development (NPD) centre in Thailand and formed a company in the USA to service the requirements of the North American market.

Muntons' new MD Mark Tyldesley. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMuntons' new MD Mark Tyldesley. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Although investing heavily in its Stowmarket headquarters, this does not preclude adding manufacturing plants in other parts of the world, he adds.

"Our range of products has increased to meet the requirements of our global customers," explains Mark.

"We ship our products to more than 76 countries, supplying our ranges of malts, malt extracts, homebrew kits, flours and flakes to the creative food and drink industry.

"Our programme of continued investment has made the Muntons group one of the most forward-looking malt and malted ingredient manufacturers in the world."

Muntons' new MD Mark Tyldesley. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMuntons' new MD Mark Tyldesley. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mark, who took up his role in January 2018, previously held senior positions with Proctor  and Gamble, Tesco, Premier  Foods and was latterly as chief executive of Jeyes Group. Although born in Beverley, Yorkshire, he grew up and was educated in Hadleigh in Suffolk and went on to study law at Nottingham University.

His international experience has included roles in Africa, Europe and the Middle East. He would love to see Suffolk lead the way in championing diversity, encouraging more girls to study STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects and engineering, he says.

"We are privileged to have not just easy access to our prime raw material here in Suffolk, but also to a loyal and trustworthy workforce. This has helped support and endorse the quality of our brand," says Mark.

He adds: "Our strong belief in sustainability ensures that we continue to lead the field when it comes to environmental issues, making us the greenest maltster in the world."

Muntons' new MD Mark Tyldesley. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMuntons' new MD Mark Tyldesley. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Major roadworks to start in Bury St Edmunds town centre

The Abbeygate and Pillar of Salt on Angel Hill in Bury. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Storm Dennis: The Orwell Bridge remains CLOSED

Stock picture of traffic on the Orwell Bridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Person saved from car stuck in flood water

A person has been removed from a car which had become stuck in flood water in Steeple Bumpstead Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dumped asbestos finally moved weeks after first report

Mr Perry says the spot has frequently had industrial waste left on it in the past few years Picture: RICHARD PERRY

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Major roadworks to start in Bury St Edmunds town centre

The Abbeygate and Pillar of Salt on Angel Hill in Bury. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Storm Dennis: The Orwell Bridge remains CLOSED

Stock picture of traffic on the Orwell Bridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Person saved from car stuck in flood water

A person has been removed from a car which had become stuck in flood water in Steeple Bumpstead Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dumped asbestos finally moved weeks after first report

Mr Perry says the spot has frequently had industrial waste left on it in the past few years Picture: RICHARD PERRY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘Malt brand is ideally located in Suffolk – but A14 needs an upgrade’

Crews have been called to a cladding fire at the Muntons factory in Stowmarket Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Organisers ‘incredibly excited’ as countdown to Suffolk Show 2020 begins

County showcase the Suffolk Show, returns to Trinity Park in Ipswich on May 27 and 28 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

North Stander: Get ready for a mad scramble to the finishing line – we’re still in the fight!

Kayden Jackson celebrates his first and Town's second in the victory over Burton Albion. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Children fed by foodbank up more than 40% in one year

The foodbank fed more than 9,400 people in 2019 - a 34% increase on last year, the biggest rise year-on-year Mr Beckett has seen Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24