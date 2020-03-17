E-edition Read the EADT online edition
£10m revamp for malt factory given green light

PUBLISHED: 05:41 18 March 2020

Muntons' biomass plant at their Bridlington site in East Yorkshire. A similar plant has been given the go ahead for its Stowmarket factory. Picture: MUNTONS

A new multi-million pound biomass energy centre which will help one of Suffolk’s largest malt factories hit its greenhouse gas emission targets has been given the go-ahead.

The new £10m facility will help Muntons, an international manufacturer of malt and malted ingredients, fuel its Stowmarket site using natural sources.

The new plant will use local off-cut forestry materials and spent grain from its brewing operations to create energy, instead of being transported off site to the feed industry.

Dr Nigel Davies, Muntons director of technical and sustainability, said: “As a leader in sustainability, we are always investigating multiple ways of reducing our carbon footprint.

“Muntons is one of very few companies globally to have aligned its targets on greenhouse gas emissions reduction with that required to prevent global temperature rise by no more than 2C.

“As such we have a capital plan to invest in technology that will decrease our carbon footprint by an impressive 45% from 2010-2025.”

A similar energy plant has been built at the company’s Bridlington plant in East Yorkshire. The company now wants to modernise its plant in Suffolk.

Dr Davies added: “Our biomass plant in Bridlington has achieved 22% of that target already and if the biomass plant in Stowmarket is installed, we will reach our target well ahead of the 2025 milestone.

“We have a programme of other options for the future to continue our journey to zero carbon.”

The new building will be located at the company’s Needham Road headquarters.

It will be clad in black material with the flues, hoppers and other elements unique to the building.

The application described the designs as “heroic in scale and balanced in composition”.

The description reads: “The design is achieved through the considered use of sensible industrial materials and not only faithfully reflects the processes within but celebrates them.”

The plans were analysed by a planning officer on behalf of Mid Suffolk District Council’s planning committee before being granted.

Construction can begin after a number of agreements are made between the two parties.

