'Not everyone can afford their own butler' - Donald Trump's Suffolk butler launches new app

PUBLISHED: 12:45 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:45 10 September 2019

Julius Smith, from Suffolk, served the likes of Donald Trump and Bill Gates. Photo: Julius Smith /PA.

Julius Smith, from Suffolk, served the likes of Donald Trump and Bill Gates. Photo: Julius Smith /PA.

Archant

A royal butler who spent three decades serving the world's elite is launching an app which allows everyone to experience the VIP treatment.

Julius Smith's new app provides a provides a 'butler-style wake-up call'. Photo: Julius Smith

Julius Smith, from Suffolk, has developed an app with provides a 'butler-style wake-up call' each morning.

The 52-year-old was trained at the acclaimed Ivor Spencer International School for Butlers and has worked for some of the world's richest royals.

He has travelled to some of the world's most exclusive destinations and served the likes of Donald Trump and Bill Gates.

However, with his new digital offering Mr Smith wanted to bring the glamour and glitz to the masses.

Julius Smith's new app provides a provides a 'butler-style wake-up call'. Photo: Julius SmithJulius Smith's new app provides a provides a 'butler-style wake-up call'. Photo: Julius Smith

"While it's true that not everyone can afford their own butler, I do think more people should be able to experience what it feels like to be waited on, and to have someone politely and respectfully looking out for them," he said.

"The app is something I've been thinking about for a while, because so many friends and relatives have said to me that they would love to have the voice of a professional butler wake them up - particularly since we all fell in love with the story of Downton Abbey and the servants who look after the aristocratic Crawley family."

The app, called My Butler Julius, can be downloaded to all Apple and android devices and allows users to create personalised wake-up greetings.

Mr Smith, who also runs Premier Butler Services, believes the success Downton Abbey has created more interest in the life of servants and helped boost the profile of his businesses.

He added: "There's no doubt that the programme really got more people fascinated by the world of servants, and about what happens when a household has both an 'upstairs' and a 'downstairs'.

"While I'm privileged to have known both sides of that, I can't share a great deal of my experiences, but I can create an app which allows a taste of the aristocracy for individuals.

"It's a bit of fun, but I hope people will enjoy the idea."

