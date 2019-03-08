Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 29°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

See trailer of amazing asthma app which could save lives

PUBLISHED: 11:43 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 23 July 2019

Dr Simon Rudland from Stowmarket, who has worked with Orbital Media to develop the new app MySpira to help teach child asthma sufferers to use inhalers more effectively. Picture: SUFFOLK GP FEDERATION

Dr Simon Rudland from Stowmarket, who has worked with Orbital Media to develop the new app MySpira to help teach child asthma sufferers to use inhalers more effectively. Picture: SUFFOLK GP FEDERATION

SUFFOLK GP FEDERATION

If you have a child with asthma, this new app created by a Suffolk-based firm could help to save their life should the worst happen.

An image from MySpira, a new app developed by Stowmarket company Orbital Media, which helps children with astha learn better techniques for using inhalers through game play. Picture: ORBITAL MEDIAAn image from MySpira, a new app developed by Stowmarket company Orbital Media, which helps children with astha learn better techniques for using inhalers through game play. Picture: ORBITAL MEDIA

In a £250,000 project, Stowmarket-based Orbital Media has built an app which uses augmented reality to reduce the likelihood of serious or fatal asthma attacks.

It is estimated that 97% of children do not use their inhalers correctly, meaning that less than 5% of the medicine reaches the lungs when it is needed.

MySpira, which has also been developed with the help of the University of Suffolk, is a game where children have to land a rocket while learning about asthma symptoms, so they can use inhalers correctly in future.

Doctor Simon Rudland, from Stowmarket, said it could help save young lives.

A new app, MySpira, has been developed by Suffolk company Orbital Media to help teach young asthma sufferers how to use inhalers better, and help save lives. This is Dr Woozo from the app. Picture: ORBITAL MEDIA.A new app, MySpira, has been developed by Suffolk company Orbital Media to help teach young asthma sufferers how to use inhalers better, and help save lives. This is Dr Woozo from the app. Picture: ORBITAL MEDIA.

He said: "There are still too many preventable deaths from asthma every year in the UK.

"I have personally been involved in caring for a young person who died from asthma and it is desperate.

"Anything we can do to improve education, in a fun way, to use their inhalers effectively is a good thing.

"Asthma can be a life-threatening condition but managing it properly can help keep sufferers symptom free. It is important that children are taught from a young age so they can take control of their asthma.

"The initial results of this research are extremely promising, improving both technique and compliance.

"Not only does this lead to better health long-term, but if adopted nationwide, could dramatically reduce the number of emergency cases, resulting in fewer hospitalisations.

"We are looking at integrating this app into our existing asthma support services in the future."

Peter Brady, chief executive of Orbital Media, said: "Asthma affects 5.4million people in the UK, 1.1m of whom are children, and costs the NHS £1.1billion per annum.

"Our vision was to develop an application to improve educational content, which would ultimately cut the number of preventable child deaths."

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Town reject second QPR Judge bid with Irishman keen to talk to the Championship side

Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge is a wanted man. Picture Pagepix

Norwood’s goals are grabbing the headlines... but a string of Town players are quietly impressing in pre-season

Kayden Jackson and Danny Rowe have both shown positive signs during pre-season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Town reject second QPR Judge bid with Irishman keen to talk to the Championship side

Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge is a wanted man. Picture Pagepix

Norwood’s goals are grabbing the headlines... but a string of Town players are quietly impressing in pre-season

Kayden Jackson and Danny Rowe have both shown positive signs during pre-season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fire engine ‘trapped’ for two hours in overgrown road

A fire engine became trapped in Woodbridge over the weekend Picture: PETER BACON

Boris Johnson confirmed as new Tory leader – and next Prime Minister

Jeremy Hunt (left) congratulates Boris Johnson after the announcement of the resullt. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/P/A Wire

Could a new petrol station, fast-food restaurant and coffee shop be built near Bury?

The new petrol station, restaurant and coffee shop could be built off Newmarket Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: EURO GARAGES/GOOGLE MAPS

A14 fully re-opened following earlier shed lorry load

A crane had to be brought down to remove the beams Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING

The growing injury list that threatens to impact Ipswich Town’s start to the new season

Toto Nsiala and Cole Skuse both missed Ipswich Town's game with Colchester due to injury, Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists