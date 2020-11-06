E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

PUBLISHED: 15:12 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 06 November 2020

Nacton Road Fish Bar is an award-wining restaurant

Nacton Road Fish Bar is an award-wining restaurant

Two fish and chip shops in Suffolk have been named among the best in the country in national awards.

The Good Food Awards for 2021 put two Suffolk names in their winning list for the fish and chip shop category – both of them in Ipswich.

• Ipswich Codfellas, in Greenfinch Avenue in Ipswich, was included, for the fourth year in a row – meaning they have been awarded the Gold Seal for winning the award three or more years in a row

• Nacton Road Fish Bar, in Nacton Road in Ipswich, also picked up the award for the second year running. Judges said Nacton Road Fish Bar has “some of the tastiest chips in the UK”.

Founded in 2002, the Good Food Awards divide places to eat and drink into categories including gastropubs and takeaways

A spokesman for the awards said they are “founded upon independence and integrity and every award issued is based on a strict policy scorecard”.

Businesses which put themselves forward are visited by judges to choose who is shortlisted, and customers can cast votes for their favourites.

Suffolk businesses have enjoyed good news in other categories this year – Lady Florence River Cruise restauarnt was named in the restaurant category, as was The Grill at Twenty5.

Kris Ambury, director of the Lady Florence, said: “We are overwhelmed at receiving this prestigious award and thank all our customers for their support and for putting us forward.

“Having worked in this tiny galley (kitchen) and come up with interesting new menu ideas it has been a challenge so having received the award is even more rewarding thank you all so much.”

