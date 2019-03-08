Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50
Video

WATCH: Work begins on 'massive' 1,000 acre Suffolk nature reserve

PUBLISHED: 17:15 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 29 April 2019

Diggers break ground at the site of the new multi-million pound nature reserve at Carlton Marshes. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Diggers break ground at the site of the new multi-million pound nature reserve at Carlton Marshes. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Creating large scale wildlife habitats is “incredibly important” if the declines in some of the region’s best-loved species are to be reversed.

The initial work at Carlton Marshes will see the creation of scrapes PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe initial work at Carlton Marshes will see the creation of scrapes PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

So says Suffolk Wildlife Trust's head of conservation, Ben McFarland, speaking after work to expand the Trust's Carlton Marshes nature reserve near Lowestoft got under way last Friday April 26.

Mr McFarland says the region has suffered “incremental losses” of wetland, low-lying grassland and reed beds, as over the years land has been drained for farming - a trend which has led to a drastic decline in the numbers of some species who call these habitats home, such as the water vole, bittern, crane and some species of dragonfly.

But projects such as Carlton Marshes, where an additional 350 acres of wetland habitat is being created to form a wild area of 1,000 acres, can help these now rare species to re-establish.

Head of Conservation at Suffolk Wildlife Trust Ben McFarlandHead of Conservation at Suffolk Wildlife Trust Ben McFarland

READ: Lord Somerleyton's vision for a 'wilder and wetter' Suffolk

“Creating big scale wetland schemes is incredibly important to offset the losses we have seen over many decades,” he said.

“Scale is important to provide linkages between wetlands for birds. When it is completed Carlton Marshes will be massive and not far from Minsmere, and will add to the patchwork of sensitively managed landscapes along the East Anglian coast.

PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodPICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“It's also easier to manage water at scale – there can be water at different levels across the site and it's easier to retain water.”

Contractors working at Carlton Marshes have begun by digging scrapes - shallow pools, which are excellent for supporting wading birds - and will also create what will be one of the biggest reedbeds in Suffolk.

Mr McFarland said the Trust was working with other conservation groups on a number of projects including the Suffolk Wader Strategy aimed specifically at sharing best practice and creating a wider scope of habitat for lapwings and redshanks.

He also said the Trust intends to increase it's work with private landowners in Suffolk to support them in creating additional wildlife friendly habitats on their properties.

Matt Gooch, Broads manager at Suffolk WildlifeTrust at Carlton Marshes. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodMatt Gooch, Broads manager at Suffolk WildlifeTrust at Carlton Marshes. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

He added: “While nature reserves are a critical part of stopping the decline in species, we recognise there is only so much we can do on nature reserves. We are working with landowners to inspire and guide them and to advise where they might get funding although with Brexit there is a lot of uncertainty in this area - and we hope there will be more clarity in the coming year.”

Most Read

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Where are the most haunted places in Suffolk?

St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds at twilight. Alleged home of the Grey Lady ghost. In the 1970s, for instance, a girl walking through the churchyard 'saw a hunched figure of an elderly lady in a long black dress and dark grey shawl by one of the graves who seemed to be there one second and inexplicably gone the next', says Ruth Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Former Suffolk police officer reveals all in book

Jeremy Cohen during his time at Suffolk police Picture: ANDREW MASTERSON

Most Read

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Where are the most haunted places in Suffolk?

St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds at twilight. Alleged home of the Grey Lady ghost. In the 1970s, for instance, a girl walking through the churchyard 'saw a hunched figure of an elderly lady in a long black dress and dark grey shawl by one of the graves who seemed to be there one second and inexplicably gone the next', says Ruth Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Former Suffolk police officer reveals all in book

Jeremy Cohen during his time at Suffolk police Picture: ANDREW MASTERSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New Ipswich cafe brings a touch of French class to the town

Healthy breakfasts, homemade cakes and French-style sandwiches are on the menu at the new cafe in Ipswich Picture: The Green Room

Suffolk Food and Drinks Awards - winners set to be revealed tonight

Who will the winners be in the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Family of late footballer host memorial match for charity

90th Birthday celebrations for Bungay Town Football Club. Former players from over the years gather to watch the 1st team play Poringland Wanderers , their first ever opponents 90 years ago. Current player Aiden Lowe, 21, with former player Reg Brinded, 91.

London Marathon: club runners from Suffolk and Essex dazzle on the London streets

Lewis Sullivan, of Saint Edmund Pacers, pictured after finishing 11th in the under-15 boys' race at the London Mini Marathon. The top 10 were all older than him.

Ipswich Town season ticket sales for League One campaign approach 10,500

Ipswich Town fans have got behind their team during a campaign which has seen the club relegated to the third-tier for the first time since 1957. Photo: Steve Waller
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists