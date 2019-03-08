Airport's first multi-storey car park is on the way

Stansted Airport saw its busiest April on record with nearly 2.4 million passengers through its doors.

During the month, the first of the summer flying schedule, easyJet launched its new Paris Charles de Gaulle service, and there was the return of SAS with the start of its five flights a week service to Copenhagen, Denmark.

The moving annual total for the 12 months ending April 2019 stands at 28.42 million, up 7.99% on the previous year.

Airport chief executive Ken O'Toole, said: “The start of the summer flying schedule is always a busy time at the airport and this year was no exception as we welcomed 2.4 million passengers to London Stansted in April.

“During the month it was great to see easyJet add a new service to Paris, and I'm sure passengers were delighted to see the return to the airport of SAS as we continue our work to attract new airlines and diversify our mix of carriers.

“As we move towards the peak summer period, our primary focus is to ensure we deliver the best airport experience for the millions of passengers who will pass through our doors in the coming months.

“In addition to recruiting more security and customer service staff to improve the passenger journey, our work on the Stansted Transformation programme, which began in 2018, continues with the next phase involving the completion of work on eight new aircraft stands, new check-in desks, the completion of a multi-storey car park and upgrading the hold baggage screening system.”

