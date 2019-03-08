Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Airport's first multi-storey car park is on the way

PUBLISHED: 12:27 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 03 May 2019

Scandinavian Airways has launched a new, five times a week service from Stansted Airport to Copenhagen, increasing to a daily return service in July, 2019, April was a record month for passengers through the airport. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Scandinavian Airways has launched a new, five times a week service from Stansted Airport to Copenhagen, increasing to a daily return service in July, 2019, April was a record month for passengers through the airport. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

London Stansted Airport

Stansted Airport saw its busiest April on record with nearly 2.4 million passengers through its doors.

Scandinavian Airways has launched a new services from Stansted to Copenhagen, initially five times a week, increasing to a daily return service from July 1, 2019 Picture: STANSTED AIRPORTScandinavian Airways has launched a new services from Stansted to Copenhagen, initially five times a week, increasing to a daily return service from July 1, 2019 Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

During the month, the first of the summer flying schedule, easyJet launched its new Paris Charles de Gaulle service, and there was the return of SAS with the start of its five flights a week service to Copenhagen, Denmark.

The moving annual total for the 12 months ending April 2019 stands at 28.42 million, up 7.99% on the previous year.

You may also want to watch:

Airport chief executive Ken O'Toole, said: “The start of the summer flying schedule is always a busy time at the airport and this year was no exception as we welcomed 2.4 million passengers to London Stansted in April.

“During the month it was great to see easyJet add a new service to Paris, and I'm sure passengers were delighted to see the return to the airport of SAS as we continue our work to attract new airlines and diversify our mix of carriers.

“As we move towards the peak summer period, our primary focus is to ensure we deliver the best airport experience for the millions of passengers who will pass through our doors in the coming months.

“In addition to recruiting more security and customer service staff to improve the passenger journey, our work on the Stansted Transformation programme, which began in 2018, continues with the next phase involving the completion of work on eight new aircraft stands, new check-in desks, the completion of a multi-storey car park and upgrading the hold baggage screening system.”

Read more about Stansted Airport HERE

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Colchester local elections 2019: Find out who has been elected to the borough council

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Essex Elections 2019: First-ever Green councillor in Colchester ousts Conservative leader

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Colchester local elections 2019: Find out who has been elected to the borough council

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Essex Elections 2019: First-ever Green councillor in Colchester ousts Conservative leader

Colchester Borough Council's election before the ballot boxes begin to arrive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk local elections 2019: Council leaders face defeat as voters punish Conservatives in Suffolk

Mid Suffolk District Council leader Nick Gowrley: Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

Town to get free wifi for three years

Framlingham is set to get free public wifi as part of the Digital Town Project. Photo: Ruth Leach.

East Suffolk local elections 2019: See who won a seat on the newly formed council

Ballot papers will be counted in East Suffolk but who will be elected to the new council?

West Suffolk local elections 2019: Find out who will be representing the west of the county

West Suffolk council election papers will be counted today

Babergh and Mid Suffolk local elections 2019: See who has earned a place on your district council

Live results from Babergh District Council and Mid Suffolk District Council local election 2019 counts
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists