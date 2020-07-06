Suffolk and Norfolk nets millions under PM’s New Deal

New Anglia LEP chair Doug Field says region's New Deal funding package is "great news" Picture: EAST OF ENGLAND CO-OP Archant

Norfolk and Suffolk have secured a £32.1m slice of government cash to fund “shovel-ready” projects across the two counties.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The funding is part of an £111.5m package confirmed for Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEPs) in the East of England under the government’s New Deal, which is aimed at creating jobs and boosting skills and infrastructure in those areas which have borne the brunt of the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis. In total, the government is set to inject £900m into the national economy under the scheme.

You may also want to watch:

MORE – Town’s climbing centre set to rise again after lockdown – and bigger than ever

New Anglia LEP submitted a list of proposed projects to government in June. These had to be deliverable within 18 months and link with the region’s economic strategy, Economic Recovery Restart Plan, and the government’s Recovery Plan. The final selection will depend on national and local priorities.

New Anglia LEP chair Doug Field said: “This is great news for our region and shows the government’s commitment to our area. It will allow us to work with partners to bring forward infrastructure projects which will accelerate local growth and help us achieve the goals in the new Recovery Restart Plan and Economic Strategy.”