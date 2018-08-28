Rain

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Latest version of web development tool launched

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 February 2019

Members of the Omnis Software team at Carlton Park, Saxmundham Picture: OMNIS SOFTWARE

Members of the Omnis Software team at Carlton Park, Saxmundham Picture: OMNIS SOFTWARE

Archant

Suffolk-based Omnis Software went live last week with its latest product, Omnis Studio V.10 and the company’s new bespoke website.

Bob Whiting Omnis Software’s worldwide general manager, said this represents: “less an evolutionary step forward, more of a revolutionary upgrade for developers and managers alike across every market” compared to earlier versions of the iconic rapid application development tool.

“In today’s economy, digital transformation of all business areas is a key for success. For many companies it can be critical to bring a product to market earlier than their competition. At the same time, it is becoming more and more difficult to find sufficient development capacities. Therefore, the high productivity of Omnis Studio is essential, because projects can be realised with significantly smaller developer teams.

“In short, V.10 offer developers so much more functionality and ease-of-use and so gives IT managers, IT directors and business owners the chance to achieve better results with fewer resources.”

In order to support both existing clients and new prospective new customers, Omnis Software is offering both 90-day free licenses of Omnis Studio 10 to get started and free training, either online or in three day’s courses.

