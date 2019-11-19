History made as new chamber of commerce branch officially launched in Suffolk

Central Suffolk Chamber chair Dr Peter Funnell, centre, with other founder board members at its launch at Finborough Hall, Stowmarket Picture: MARK WESTLEY Mark Westley Photography

A new Suffolk chamber of commerce branch has been launched - in the heart of the county.

Central Suffolk Chamber is headed up by founder chair Dr Peter Funnell, who has spent the autumn recruiting a board to reflect chamber membership in the area.

Since then, he has been working with them to develop a manifesto to give direction and purpose to the new organisation's long term local campaigning and business support activities.

The new branch and its manifesto for action was launched in front of a packed audience at an event hosted by Finborough Hall on November 19, 2019.

Earlier this year, Suffolk Chamber kicked off the process to establish a new subsidiary in the area of the county covered by Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils.

The aim was to complement its existing representation and business support in west and east Suffolk.

Dr Funnell - who was president of Suffolk Chamber between 2010 and 2014 - currently is a director of the central Suffolk-based consultancy Oakmere Solutions Ltd.

"I'm excited by the talented team recruited to the board of Suffolk Chamber in Central Suffolk. As the newest member of the Suffolk Chamber family, we look forward to working innovatively with stakeholders to support business success and promote environmentally sustainable economic development," he said.

"Our manifesto is focused on three key themes: people, trade and infrastructure. It is the first of the new wave of campaigning literature that will be rolled out elsewhere across the Suffolk Chamber network over the following months."

Suffolk Chamber chief executive John Dugmore said it had been "a privilege" to see the new Suffolk Chamber branch taking shape.

"I'm sure that Suffolk Chamber in Central Suffolk under Peter's leadership will be an effective and long-term voice for all businesses, not only our members, in this pivotal part of our county."

The branch's founder board members are: Dayle Bayliss, Dayle Bayliss Ltd; Adam Bird, CAS (Clarks Archive Storage Ltd); Phil Clark, Konings Juices & Drinks UK Ltd; Danny Cuff, Gipping Press Ltd; Charles Downie, Bacton Transport Services Ltd; Marlini Finney, Challs International Ltd; Mary Graham, Yellobelly; Anne Harrison, Colour Marketing Services; Nigel Slinn, Sackers; and Mark Tyldesley, Muntons.