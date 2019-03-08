See inside the new children's play centre - complete with a huge bouncy pillow

With a 'muddy kitchen', a multi-storey play area and a giant bouncy pillow - this new children's centre has opened just in time for the summer holidays.

Craft Nurseries Garden Centre in Lawford opened its own soft play area on Saturday, June 29, suitable for newborns up to the age of 12.

The family centre currently features a soft play area, a bouncy pillow, a 'muddy kitchen' and a chalk board area, with some climbing frames set to be installed in the coming months.

The children friendly centre also has five pygmy goats named Shirley, Glenda, Poppy and Babe, who will soon be joined by more furry friends.

The centre's cafe, which is not yet finished, currently serves coffee, tea and cake, plus snacks and cold drinks. Soon they will have sandwiches, toasties and jacket potatoes to keep parents entertained while their children play.

The play barn will be open the same time as the garden centre - from 10am to 4.30pm on Mondays to Saturdays and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Despite only being open for just two days, the centre has already received a huge amount of support and praise online from parents who have already paid a visit or are planning to go soon.

One said: "Looks lovely, we have needed something like this for years."

Another added: "We are here at the moment trying out the soft play area and it's fab."

Entry to the family-friendly centre is £5.50 per child, with babies under 18 months and adults getting in for free.

For more information see the garden centre's Facebook page.