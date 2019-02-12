Partly Cloudy

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Town’s first ‘drive-thru’ Starbucks welcomes its first customers

PUBLISHED: 13:36 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 01 March 2019

St Nicholas Hospice Care representative Rachel Card cuts the ribbon to officially open the new drive-thru Starbucks in Etna Road, Bury St Edmunds. She is pictured with the new staff team Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

St Nicholas Hospice Care representative Rachel Card cuts the ribbon to officially open the new drive-thru Starbucks in Etna Road, Bury St Edmunds. She is pictured with the new staff team Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

MARIAM GHAEMI

The first ‘drive-thru’ Starbucks in the Bury St Edmunds area has just opened, having created 15 new jobs.

Kerry Lloyd, the store manager at the new drive-thru Starbucks in Etna Road, Bury St Edmunds Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIKerry Lloyd, the store manager at the new drive-thru Starbucks in Etna Road, Bury St Edmunds Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Operated by Starbucks franchisee 23.5 Degrees, the coffee shop is part of a development in Etna Road, Bury St Edmunds, that also includes a new 80-room Travelodge.

MORE: New Travelodge opens with Starbucks to follow



St Nicholas Hospice Care, which is based in the town, has been chosen to be the charity partner for this store and the Starbucks in the town centre.

Today, hospice representative Rachel Card cut the ribbon next to Etna Road store manager Kerry Lloyd, who said the charity was very close to the hearts of members of the new staff team.

The new 80-bed Travelodge in Etna Road, Bury St Edmunds, by the Compiegne Way roundabout Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIThe new 80-bed Travelodge in Etna Road, Bury St Edmunds, by the Compiegne Way roundabout Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

She said: “The store team and I are so excited to be opening our new drive-thru store with the help of St Nicholas Hospice Care here in Bury St Edmunds. It’s a terrific cause and we can’t wait to support them throughout the year.”

Ms Lloyd, from Mildenhall, said the hospice supported both her mum, who is now clear from cancer, and mother-in-law, who had terminal cancer.

As part of their fundraising efforts, the store - which is open at 6am on weekdays - will be hosting coffee mornings and have collection pots.

Ms Card, corporate fundraiser for the hospice, said: “We are delighted a national company has chosen us as a local charity. The whole team have expressed how much they are delighted they can support something where they can see the difference on their own doorstep.”

Claire Crittenden, area manager for 23.5 Degrees, said the 15 jobs had all gone to local people, adding they will hire more staff if the branch is busy.

She said: “It’s the first drive-thru in Bury. I think for the customers it will be really good. The store in town does so well and the passion they bring to the customers will flow through to the outskirts.”

The Travelodge and Starbucks scheme was driven by developer Mike Spenser-Morris, a Bury St Edmunds resident.

He said as well as the economic and tourism benefits, the development would also create an attractive approach into town.

MORE: New Travelodge and Starbucks development in Bury St Edmunds will boost tourism and economy



Construction got underway at the site, near the Tesco supermarket, in February last year.

The hotel is Bury’s first Travelodge to operate in the town, and a spokeswoman for the company said an official opening may take place in a few weeks.

The manager at the hotel, Graham Atkins, said he had been “overwhelmed” by the high calibre of candidates for positions after more than 500 people applied for 24 new jobs.

