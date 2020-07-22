E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New farm shop and cafe set for Suffolk village after plans submitted

PUBLISHED: 07:30 23 July 2020

A new farm shop and cafe could be built in East End. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A new farm shop and cafe could be built in East End. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A new farm shop and cafe could be built near East Bergholt after plans for a new development were submitted.

An application for the new building has been submitted by Towns Green Farm for land in Grassroots and Wellyboots Farm in Park Road, East End.

If permitted by Babergh District Council the building would house a farm shop next door to a new cafe with an adjacent business and community hub.

Town Green Farm says that the shop will not only source and stock local produce but will also provide nearby residents with a “new and needed” facility.

The development is also hoped to encourage cycling and walking amongst locals by providing amenities close by.

It is proposed that the cafe and farm shop would be open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

A potential tenant, who already runs several hospitality businesses, has already been identified and the site is expected to create between 12 and 14 full time jobs.

Babergh District Councillor John Hinton raised some concerns with access to the shop.

In a comment posted online he said that an increase in traffic would “create a greater hazard than already exists” due to narrow roads.

He also said that a housing development in East End had already been rejected due to highway concerns, but did not put forward an opinion on whether the plans should be approved.

Near to the new development is the Royal Oak Pub, a hairdressers a butchers and Grange caravan park.

