Seabin set to suck up waste from River Orwell

A Suffolk-based marina is doing its bit for the environment by installing a bin to suck in river debris and two electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

Management at Suffolk Yacht Harbour (SYH), based on the River Orwell at Levington, near Ipswich, said the initiatives formed part of a wider investment in environmental projects at the site.

Managing director Jonathan Dyke said while there was “very little” rubbish in the marina, the Seabin would collect any waste that makes its way in from the river and beyond.

“As passionate yachtsmen and women we are committed to help reduce the amount of litter in our oceans to safeguard them for future generations and marine wildlife,” he said.

The V5 Hybrid Seabin, invented by two Australian surfers and installed at the east end of the marina, sucks water in from the surface with a submersible water pump, which is capable of displacing 25 litres per hour, passes it through a 'catch bag'. It is designed to capture up to around 1.5kg of floating debris a day, including microplastics as small as 2mm.

A double EV Driver charging point has been installed at the far end of the marina's chandlery building and will be available for marina visitors and berth holders to use, with payment made by downloading an EV Driver app.

“Suffolk is a beautiful county but not very accessible, so by investing in EV infrastructure we are providing a valuable service to drivers coming to SYH from further afield,” said Mr Dyke.

“We are evaluating the whole site and its processes to see where we can improve on our environmental impact. We have upgraded our marketing materials to carbon balanced paper and packaging, and we are investing in LED lighting in the buildings and on the pontoons.”

Working in partnership with Suffolk Wildlife Trust, SYH helps maintain surrounding wetlands, creeks and grasslands which are home to bird species and other animals.

“The marina's winter dredging is subject to rigorous licensing requirements to ensure nearby wildlife are protected as much as possible. The mud from the river bed is full of nutrients. Instead of being dumped at sea or on local farmland, it is deposited on the foreshore of nearby creeks to recharge the beds and help support natural habitats,” said Mr Dyke