Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Jobs are created in Thurston as new food store opens

PUBLISHED: 13:59 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:08 22 November 2018

Pupils of Thurston Primary School help open the store Picture: JASON BYE

Pupils of Thurston Primary School help open the store Picture: JASON BYE

© Jason Bye/ UNP 0845 600 7737

A new food store has opened in Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds, following a near £700,000 investment creating 15 jobs.

Kim Farrow, store manager of the new Co-op in Thurston Picture: JASON BYEKim Farrow, store manager of the new Co-op in Thurston Picture: JASON BYE

Pupils from Thurston Primary School were among the guests of honour, cutting the ribbon and declaring the new Co-op store on Wednesday, November 21.

The 3,000sq ft Co-op, in Station Hill, includes a Costa coffee dispenser and in-store bakery alongside its range of fresh food, food-to-go, meal ideas, award-winning wines and essentials.

There are offers and promotions in and around the new store to mark its launch and students in Thurston holding the NUS extra (TOTUM) card receive a 10% discount off their groceries to support them during their studies.

Kimberley Farrow, Co-op store manager, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming members and customers into their new store.

“We are delighted to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment in Thurston – we have had a great response. We are proud to be part of the community, and are committed to ensuring our new store is a local hub, a real asset locally.”

Mark Walker, area manager for the Co-op, said: “The Co-op is investing in products, people, prices, stores and communities and I am confident that our new store will enable us get closer to the needs of our members and customers - what they need, when and where they need it.

“Connecting communities and bringing people together is at the core of the Co-op’s efforts, and we also want customers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. And, that we are also giving back to the community.

“Our members make a difference locally, simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they are raising much-needed funding for organisations in the area who contribute to improving local life.”

The new store brings a funding boost for local causes through the Co-op’s membership scheme members receive 5% reward when they swipe their membership card when buying own brand products, with the Co-op donating a further 1% to local causes.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

The Holy Family with John The Baptist, estimated £8,000 to £12,000

12:44 David Vincent
The Holy Family with John the Baptist, by Ford Madox Brown is being sold by Sworders at auction on December 5, 2018. Picture: STEPHEN BAKER

A painting attributed to a leading member of the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood - Ford Madox Brown, is to be auctioned in Essex on Wednesday December 5.

With temperatures expected to plunge next week, how can you make sure you stay safe on the roads?

11:14 Jessica Hill
De-Ice car

Mark Lopez from Essex-based winter gritting and risk management business, De-ice, offers some tips on keeping safe this winter.

Company reveals the reasons behind the redundancies it is making this festive season

09:04 Jessica Hill
Saica Flex's facility in Haverhill

A Spanish packaging manufacturer has clarified how many people it is making redundant at its Haverhill base and why.

Business group for women launches in Tendring

8 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Nadine Gamble, co-ordinator for the Tendring BWN

A networking group launches next week that will offer Tendring businesswomen a supportive environment in which to grow their enterprises.

Jobs are created in Thurston as new food store opens

43 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
Pupils of Thurston Primary School help open the store Picture: JASON BYE

A new food store has opened in Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds, following a near £700,000 investment creating 15 jobs.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide