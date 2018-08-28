Jobs are created in Thurston as new food store opens

Pupils of Thurston Primary School help open the store Picture: JASON BYE © Jason Bye/ UNP 0845 600 7737

A new food store has opened in Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds, following a near £700,000 investment creating 15 jobs.

Kim Farrow, store manager of the new Co-op in Thurston Picture: JASON BYE Kim Farrow, store manager of the new Co-op in Thurston Picture: JASON BYE

Pupils from Thurston Primary School were among the guests of honour, cutting the ribbon and declaring the new Co-op store on Wednesday, November 21.

The 3,000sq ft Co-op, in Station Hill, includes a Costa coffee dispenser and in-store bakery alongside its range of fresh food, food-to-go, meal ideas, award-winning wines and essentials.

There are offers and promotions in and around the new store to mark its launch and students in Thurston holding the NUS extra (TOTUM) card receive a 10% discount off their groceries to support them during their studies.

Kimberley Farrow, Co-op store manager, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming members and customers into their new store.

“We are delighted to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment in Thurston – we have had a great response. We are proud to be part of the community, and are committed to ensuring our new store is a local hub, a real asset locally.”

Mark Walker, area manager for the Co-op, said: “The Co-op is investing in products, people, prices, stores and communities and I am confident that our new store will enable us get closer to the needs of our members and customers - what they need, when and where they need it.

“Connecting communities and bringing people together is at the core of the Co-op’s efforts, and we also want customers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. And, that we are also giving back to the community.

“Our members make a difference locally, simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they are raising much-needed funding for organisations in the area who contribute to improving local life.”

The new store brings a funding boost for local causes through the Co-op’s membership scheme members receive 5% reward when they swipe their membership card when buying own brand products, with the Co-op donating a further 1% to local causes.