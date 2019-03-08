Partly Cloudy

Suffolk port links up to Yorkshire logistics hub

PUBLISHED: 12:24 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 21 May 2019

A GB Railfreight train sitting below a crane at the Port of Felixstowe, which is now linked to iPort in Doncaster Picture: PORT OF FELIXSTOWE

A GB Railfreight train sitting below a crane at the Port of Felixstowe, which is now linked to iPort in Doncaster Picture: PORT OF FELIXSTOWE

Port of Felixstowe

Another rail connection has been added to the Port of Felixstowe.

A new service connects the UK's largest container port with iPort Rail in Doncaster, a new multimodal logistics park off the M18 motorway in South Yorkshire.

Port chief executive Clemence Cheng welcomed the new service, which is operated by GB Railfreight.

"More and more companies are looking for sustainable transport options and ways to avoid an increasingly crowded road network," he said.

"With nearly 1.5 million TEU (20ft Equivalent Unit - a measure of cargo capacity) moving between Felixstowe and locations in the Northern Powerhouse region each year, Felixstowe is already the North's major gateway for global trade. This new connection provides businesses in this vital region with greater choice of ways to get their goods to market."

John Smith, managing director of GB Railfreight (GBRf), said he was "thrilled" to see the new service launched.

"It is fantastic to be working once again with valued friends and partners. Our growth in intermodal speaks to GBRf's commitment to innovation, offering flexible and innovative door-to-door solutions that meet our customers' needs, as well as a consistently reliable service. This is why customers work with us again and again, GBRf are the industry's trusted intermodal carrier."

Steve Freeman, managing director of iPort Rail, said the new Felixstowe service highlighted the growth iPort Rail is experiencing since welcoming its first commercial service late last year.

The new service departs the port's South Rail Terminal at 4.05am each day, Tuesday to Saturday, arriving in iPort at 10.47am.

The return service departs at 3.32pm arriving back in Felixstowe at 11.25pm. Regular rail services are also run from Felixstowe to Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Teesport, Birmingham, Birch Coppice, Doncaster, Selby, Hams Hall, Wakefield, Ditton (Widnes), Rotherham and Cardiff.

iPort Rail is home to occupiers including Amazon and Lidl.

