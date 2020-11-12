New trains undergo rigorous testing before being brought into service
PUBLISHED: 11:42 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 12 November 2020
Greater Anglia
New Greater Anglia trains are being put through their paces in readiness for them to enter passenger service later this year.
The company’s new fleet of 133 five-carriage commuter trains has been built by Bombardier in Derby and include underfloorheating. Trains undergoing testing will cover 1,500 miles a week as they are run between Shenfield and Southend Victoria every day.
During the testing, the company’s drivers are being trained by an instructor. They check safety systems are working correctly and that they can deal with any out-of-the ordinary incidents, such as a passenger alarm being pulled.
Customer service and conductor teams, as well as cleaners, have also been getting to grips with the new trains in their own training sessions.
Ian McConnell, Greater Anglia franchise and programmes director, said: “The in-depth test running and checks are vital as we want to make sure the trains pass our strict safety and performance tests.
“We’re very excited to see great feedback from people on social media who have spotted our new trains on the network while they’re being tested.
“We’re looking forward to bring them into passenger service, as we know they will make a huge difference to our customers’ journeys.”
The first of the new Bombardier trains is due to enter passenger service on the Greater Anglia network in Essex later this year. The roll-out will continue on Great Eastern routes in Essex and to Ipswich next year and is expected to begin on the West Anglia line by the second half of 2021.
