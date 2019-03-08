Video

A first look at homes in unique golf course setting

Fairways, new homes at Fynn Valley Golf Club. Picture: GARY DOD ©Adrydog 2016

A development of new homes wrapped around by the 130 acres of Fynn Valley Golf Club is in reaching its final stages.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fairways, new homes at Fynn Valley Golf Clulb. Picture: GARY DOD Fairways, new homes at Fynn Valley Golf Clulb. Picture: GARY DOD

A total of nine homes are for sale here at Fairways, some converted from the previous golf club or original farm buildings.

The scheme is by local company Beechlake Development, and directors Andy Coe and Julian Pennington, and is linked to the upgrading of facilities for players at Fynn Valley Golf Club.

Among the conversions are the former changing rooms block and the former Valley Restaurant building, which hosted many weddings, Christmas parties and other celebrations,

I met with the directors for a first look at this interesting project.

The new homes are rapidly taking shape with a show home about to be launched, on Thursday September 19.

Cottages 9 and 8 are in the conversion of the former changing rooms while two large four bedroom homes are being created from the former Valley Restaurant building.

They have gone for a high end finish with engineered oak floors throughout, Siemens appliances in luxury fitted kitchens and underfloor heating to the ground floor and radiators on the first floor.

This golf club was built on the former Cowslip Valley Farm and its 18-hole par 70 course opened in 1991.

Club facilities have already been replaced by a new club house and public restaurant, also with views over the parkland, which opened in October last year.

Beechlake Developments' director Julian Pennington said: "This is a pretty unique scheme.

"It is providing new homes in 130 acres of parkland and making the golf club sustainable for the future.

"We got planning permission in 2016. We knew it was going to be about £500,000 to refurbish the golf club. The councils and local people were very supportive. We got 100% support from the parish council as well.

"This is a very lovely location to have homes. It is not just homes, we are building a new community here.

"I am absolutely delighted with it, It is going really well."

Fellow director Andy Coe added: "The conversions are really fabulous.

"It is beautiful here. It looks even better at night than it does during the day,"

New home owners would get a special deal to play golf on the course too, added Mr Pennington.

"This is an ideal location for downsizers, and a secure site. If they want to play golf too, all the better."

Despite its rural setting it was only a few minutes drive into the centre of Ipswich, he added.

Some homes are already sold but there was still the opportunity for buyers to have their own choices of fixtures and finishes for some of them, depending on the stage of contstruction, he added.

Prices range from £325,000 to £650,000.

More details are available from Savills, Clarke & Simpson or Pennington estate agents.