E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Here's where the new KFC stores are planned

PUBLISHED: 14:07 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 16 September 2019

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Good news for fans of finger-licking good chicken - KFC is expanding across the UK, including more stores in Suffolk

Good news for fans of finger-licking good chicken - KFC is expanding across the UK.

It is planning an expansion into hundreds of new sites including here in Suffolk,

The fast food giant has listed 536 places where bosses are hoping to open either drive-thru venues, food court counters or restaurants.

There are at least six locations in Suffolk and several more in Essex, including Colchester.

These are already named, Felixstowe Road drive thru in Ipswich, Hadleigh, Bury St Edmunds, A14 at Stowmarket, Felixstowe and Mildenhall.

You may also want to watch:

The sites are in addition to those already in operation.

A total of 53 new outlets are planned for East Anglia.

KFC was first introduced into the UK back in 1965 with its first branch in Preston.

Today it operates 850 outlets across the country.

But clearly that is not enough for the Colonel.

A spokesman said: "We have bold ambitions to have over 1,-000 stores in the UK and Ireland by 2020 and we are looking to build over 50 new stores a year."

Most Read

North Stander: Kenlock concern, Judge dilemma and a Town captain in the making

Alan Judge and Cole Skuse discuss options ahead of a first half Town corner. Picture: Steve Waller

‘They know what they are talking about’ - Politician weighs in on village housing battle

The access point for the new development off Brantham Hill, Brantham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Person dies after being hit by train near Stowmarket

Some Greater Anglia services between Ipswich and London Liverpool Street have been cancelled as a result of someone being hit by a train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Detectives investigate serious sexual assault of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Most Read

North Stander: Kenlock concern, Judge dilemma and a Town captain in the making

Alan Judge and Cole Skuse discuss options ahead of a first half Town corner. Picture: Steve Waller

‘They know what they are talking about’ - Politician weighs in on village housing battle

The access point for the new development off Brantham Hill, Brantham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Person dies after being hit by train near Stowmarket

Some Greater Anglia services between Ipswich and London Liverpool Street have been cancelled as a result of someone being hit by a train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Detectives investigate serious sexual assault of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Here’s where the new KFC stores are planned

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Good on Gareth Thomas but some people need to take a good hard look at themselves

Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas, 45, revealed he was suffering from the HIV virus and vowed to

Warnings of delays as abnormal load to travel on A14

A previous abnormal load passing through the region Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Meet Sonia Barker – the Labour hopeful aiming to topple Peter Aldous as Waveney MP

Sonia Barker has been selected as Labour's candidate for Waveney. Picture: NEIL COLEBY

Town pub set to re-open – five months after shock closure

The Hadleigh Ram, which has been closed for several months, is set to reopen after being taken on by Stock & Bailey Catering Photo: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists