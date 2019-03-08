Here's where the new KFC stores are planned

Good news for fans of finger-licking good chicken - KFC is expanding across the UK, including more stores in Suffolk

It is planning an expansion into hundreds of new sites including here in Suffolk,

The fast food giant has listed 536 places where bosses are hoping to open either drive-thru venues, food court counters or restaurants.

There are at least six locations in Suffolk and several more in Essex, including Colchester.

These are already named, Felixstowe Road drive thru in Ipswich, Hadleigh, Bury St Edmunds, A14 at Stowmarket, Felixstowe and Mildenhall.

The sites are in addition to those already in operation.

A total of 53 new outlets are planned for East Anglia.

KFC was first introduced into the UK back in 1965 with its first branch in Preston.

Today it operates 850 outlets across the country.

But clearly that is not enough for the Colonel.

A spokesman said: "We have bold ambitions to have over 1,-000 stores in the UK and Ireland by 2020 and we are looking to build over 50 new stores a year."