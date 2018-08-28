Lidl is opening its second supermarket in one town

The Lidl that's already open in Clacton, on St Osyth Rd - another Lidl is opening next week. Picture: Google Maps Archant

The German supermarket chain Lidl is opening another supermarket in our region on Valentines Day.

The new supermarket on Brook Park West in Clacton-on-Sea will be the second Lidl in the Essex seaside town, as Lidl already has a store on St Osyth Rd, as well as down the road in Harwich.

It is squaring up to Aldi, which has a supermarket on Pier Avenue in Clacton and recently opened another in nearby Walton-on-the-Naze.

Lidl’s latest store forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in the UK, and has created up to 40 new jobs for the Clacton community.

The store has a 1325m² sales area and features facilities such as an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

Lidl UK’s regional head of property, Andrew Hodgkinson said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Clacton-on-Sea. It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”

Lidl’s ongoing success shows no signs of slowing, with the latest Kantar Worldpanel results highlighting Lidl’s continued success with increased sales year on year and market share high of 5.4%.

The German discounter is now the UK’s fastest-growing supermarket, increasing the pressure on Britain’s Big Four – Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons.

Aldi and Lidl now account for almost £1 in every £8 spent in Britain’s supermarkets, up from £1 in £25 a decade ago.