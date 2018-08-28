Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Lidl is opening its second supermarket in one town

PUBLISHED: 13:26 06 February 2019

The Lidl that's already open in Clacton, on St Osyth Rd - another Lidl is opening next week. Picture: Google Maps

The Lidl that's already open in Clacton, on St Osyth Rd - another Lidl is opening next week. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

The German supermarket chain Lidl is opening another supermarket in our region on Valentines Day.

The new supermarket on Brook Park West in Clacton-on-Sea will be the second Lidl in the Essex seaside town, as Lidl already has a store on St Osyth Rd, as well as down the road in Harwich.

It is squaring up to Aldi, which has a supermarket on Pier Avenue in Clacton and recently opened another in nearby Walton-on-the-Naze.

Lidl’s latest store forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in the UK, and has created up to 40 new jobs for the Clacton community.

The store has a 1325m² sales area and features facilities such as an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

MORE: German supermarket wars: Find out who is gaining territory in Suffolk and North Essex

Lidl UK’s regional head of property, Andrew Hodgkinson said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Clacton-on-Sea. It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”

Lidl’s ongoing success shows no signs of slowing, with the latest Kantar Worldpanel results highlighting Lidl’s continued success with increased sales year on year and market share high of 5.4%.

The German discounter is now the UK’s fastest-growing supermarket, increasing the pressure on Britain’s Big Four – Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons.

Aldi and Lidl now account for almost £1 in every £8 spent in Britain’s supermarkets, up from £1 in £25 a decade ago.

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Yellow weather warning issued for high winds across Suffolk and Essex

A yellow weather warning has been issued for high winds across Suffolk and Essex. Photo by Simon Finlay

Lidl is opening its second supermarket in one town

The Lidl that's already open in Clacton, on St Osyth Rd - another Lidl is opening next week. Picture: Google Maps

Colchester gains its fourth Greggs

New Greggs opens in Colchester Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON

Garnett on Golf: Fairbrother and Goodwin win at Southwold

SOUTHWOLD WINNERS: Phil Fairbrother (left) and Andy Goodwin of Stowmarket who won the Suffolk Winter Alliance prize on count back. Photograph: CONTRIBUTED

Car flips into ditch in Haverhill

The accident occured on the A1307 between Haverhill and Linton involving one vehicle. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists