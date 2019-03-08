New flights from Essex to the Lake District

Loganair will use the Saab 340 for new air links between Carlisle Airport and Southend Airport in Essex. Picture: STOBART GROUP Stobart Group

The launch of commercial flights at Carlisle Lake District Airport today brings direct flights to Essex from the North West of England.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The terminal at Southend Airport. Picture: THE STOBART GROUP The terminal at Southend Airport. Picture: THE STOBART GROUP

The Lake District already attracts more than 43m tourists a year.

Now the Stobart Group-owned Lake District Airport is launching flights for the first time in 25 years, with destinations including Southend Airport.

It is teaming up with Loganair to offer the air links to Dublin, Belfast City and Southend Airport.

A former RAF airfield, Carlisle has been transformed with a new modern terminal, runways and taxiways.

You may also want to watch:

Jonathan Hinkles, managing director at Loganair, said: "This is an historic day for both Loganair and Carlisle Lake District Airport as the first commercial air services for 26 years take to the skies.

"These three routes will be a complete game-changer for the region's connectivity with London and Ireland - extremely beneficial for the business community and highly convenient for tourists booking breaks to the Lake District.

"Congratulations to everyone for working so hard to make this possible. We're very much looking forward to welcoming the first customers on board."

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said: "It's fantastic to be here as passenger flights return to Carlisle airport for the first time in 26 years, bringing new connections, jobs and investment to the region.

"Our Aviation 2050 strategy outlines our ambition to support regional airports and today's announcement will bring new international opportunities for the north west."

Loganair, Glasgow-based, also has bases in Norwich, Aberdeen and Newcastle.

Services on the new routes will be on 33-seater Saab 340B aircraft.