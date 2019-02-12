Distillery unveils new look for its range of spirits and liqueurs
PUBLISHED: 17:04 25 February 2019
English Spirit describes re–brand as ‘classic and unfussy’.
English Spirit, which produces its drinks in Great Yeldham, a village on the Essex/Suffolk border, says the redesign aims to “visually align all of its drinks and to deliver common design elements that run across the range”.
Key changes to its 14 spirits and liqueurs, alongside a number of seasonal and one-off products, include showcasing product details on the front of each bottle, explaining how the drink has been made, tasting notes and serving suggestions.
The company, whose brands include English Toffee Vodka, Old Salt Rum and Cucumber Spirit, has also included a signature by founder and master distiller, Dr. John Walters on each bottle.
General manager at English Spirit, James Lawrence, said: “We wanted a look that is both classic and unfussy, and which hero’s the contents of each bottle. The portfolio has been given a simple and elegant refresh, that communicates the personality of each individual drink, whilst bringing them together as a collective.”