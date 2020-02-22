E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New luxury hair salon coming to town - and stylists can apply for jobs by video

PUBLISHED: 05:30 23 February 2020

The former Smashing Wines shop in Woodbridge, which is being converted into a hairdresser's.

Archant

A new hair salon coming to Woodbridge is taking an unusual approach to recruitment - by inviting job applicants to send in a video.

Quay Street Collective, which is due to open on the former site of Smashing Wines in May 2020, will create eight jobs in the area.

The new luxury hair salon is inviting those interested in joining the team to send a 60-second video to its Instagram page, showing their "passion for the industry, their inspiration, motivation and career aspirations".

Successful applicants will be invited to a face-to-face audition.

The salon requires anyone applying for a position to have a minimum of three years' salon experience. Part-time and full-time positions are available, in both a self-employed or employed capacity. Full-time staff will have the option of a four-day working week.

Applicants must be qualified to NVQ Level 2/3. Auditions will take place in Woodbridge in April.

Other non-hairdressing vacancies are also available for experienced front-of-house staff and salon managers, with full and part-time applications considered.

The town centre premises are currently being fitted out. A spokesman said: "We are creating a brand-new team and are looking for technique-driven, talented, innovative stylists who will bring their own vibe to the salon. We are passionate about education and proactively create opportunities for people within our industry.

"The salon will be eco-friendly and sustainable. Our stylists will be giving detailed, personalised consultations for every client - covering colour, cut and bespoke hair treatments. A lot of research has gone into sourcing the right products and furniture to ensure a luxurious and contemporary customer experience. The salon will offer a full range of hair treatments and will satisfy the increasing requests for innovative products, techniques and styles that we've received from the people of East Suffolk."

For more details, contact info@quaystreetcollective.com. Upload videos via Instagram to quaystreetcollective.

