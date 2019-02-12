See how this Hadleigh retirement housing will look

Specialist retirement housebuilders McCarthy & Stone has revealed the first images of the new Tyfield Place development in the heart of Hadleigh.

Currently under construction on High Street, Tyefield Place will eventually bring 35 one and two bedroom apartments, exclusively for those aged 60 and over to occupy.

Cheryl Bissett regional sales and marketing director at McCarthy and Stone said: “We have already received significant levels of early interest from local retirees in Hadleigh; and, now we have released a CGI to reveal how the building will look when complete, we expect interest in Tyefield Place to continue to build.”

“The first Retirement Living apartments at Tyefield Place will be available to buy off plan from February 26 2019, with first occupations expected in August 2019. I would urge all those interested in downsizing to the development to register for updates to ensure they do not miss out.”

McCarthy and Stone’s Retirement Living developments offer homeowners the opportunity to downsize and maintain an active, independent lifestyle, surrounded by like-minded individuals, she said.

Tyefield Place will feature a homeowners’ lounge, ideal for socialising with friends; a convenient guest suite, should homeowners have friends or family to stay; and landscaped gardens which will be fully maintained by experts. A house manager will take care of the smooth-running of the development, while video entry and a 24-hour emergency call system will provide added peace-of-mind.

Located in the heart of Hadleigh, Tyefield Place will be within easy reach of all the town’s amenities, including supermarkets and shops.

Many homeowners will also be treated to views across the River Brett and the surrounding meadowland.