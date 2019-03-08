Super-sized fryers scupper high street’s new chippy

A deal which would have seen a former high street cafe transformed into a Belgian chip shop has fallen through because the large fryers would not squeeze into the kitchen.

No Place like Home, in High Street, Lowestoft, unexpectedly closed at the end of last year leaving the prime town centre location to sit empty for nearly three months.

In February it was reported a deal to takeover the site was close to completion – a deal which would have seen the former cafe reimagined as a Belgian chip shop.

Belgium-style chips are double-cooked fries, or frites, served with a variety of dips and condiments.

However the new owners have since pulled out of the deal after discovering the premises quite literally did not measure up.

Danny Steel, of Steel and Co which operates the property, said: “They have pulled out. It was going to be a Belgian chip shop but there was a problem getting the equipment into the kitchen. They just couldn’t get it all in.”

Mr Steel added: “It’s just the nature of the business, as an agent these things happen.”