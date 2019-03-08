Partly Cloudy

Super-sized fryers scupper high street's new chippy

PUBLISHED: 13:46 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 25 March 2019

No Place Like Home, in High Street, Lowestoft, was to be replaced by a Belgian chip shop but the plans have collapsed. Photo: James Carr.

No Place Like Home, in High Street, Lowestoft, was to be replaced by a Belgian chip shop but the plans have collapsed. Photo: James Carr.

Archant

A deal which would have seen a former high street cafe transformed into a Belgian chip shop has fallen through because the large fryers would not squeeze into the kitchen.

A deal which would have seen a former high street cafe transformed into a Belgian chip shop has fallen through because the large fryers would not squeeze into the kitchen.

No Place like Home, in High Street, Lowestoft, unexpectedly closed at the end of last year leaving the prime town centre location to sit empty for nearly three months.

In February it was reported a deal to takeover the site was close to completion – a deal which would have seen the former cafe reimagined as a Belgian chip shop.

Belgium-style chips are double-cooked fries, or frites, served with a variety of dips and condiments.

However the new owners have since pulled out of the deal after discovering the premises quite literally did not measure up.

Danny Steel, of Steel and Co which operates the property, said: “They have pulled out. It was going to be a Belgian chip shop but there was a problem getting the equipment into the kitchen. They just couldn’t get it all in.”

Mr Steel added: “It’s just the nature of the business, as an agent these things happen.”

Watch: A debut goal for Reuser, Berra’s late winner against Derby and more - This week in Town history

This week in Ipswich Town history

Super-sized fryers scupper high street’s new chippy

No Place Like Home, in High Street, Lowestoft, was to be replaced by a Belgian chip shop but the plans have collapsed. Photo: James Carr.

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Local rugby round-up: Stowmarket crush Basildon and Chelmsford win 83-0!

Mark Kohler scored for Bury in their 24-22 defeat at Clifton. Photo: SHAWN PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY

Mid Suffolk regains five year land supply to ease fears over unwanted developments

Mid Suffolk District Council has confirmed it has regained its five year land supply. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
