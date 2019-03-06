New plans reveal change of location for business centre at research park

A new business centre may now be built in a different location at Haverhill Research Park Picture: MICHAEL CAMERON PHOTOGRAPHY Michael Cameron Photography

A proposed business centre at Haverhill Research Park may now be built in a different location at the site after a new planning application was submitted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A loan of up to £7m from the council could enable the delivery of a business centre at Suffolk Business Park in Bury St Edmunds and Haverhilll Research Park Picture: JAYNIC A loan of up to £7m from the council could enable the delivery of a business centre at Suffolk Business Park in Bury St Edmunds and Haverhilll Research Park Picture: JAYNIC

Developer Jaynic says a new 30,000sqft four-storey centre – to be known as the ‘EpiCentre’ – is now planned for plot 100 at the gateway to the town from the north-west and adjacent to the Spirit of Enterprise roundabout.

The new location, which is different from previous proposals, will create a landmark building at the entrance into Haverhill to achieve maximum visual impact, according to Jaynic.

The new planning application followed discussions between Jaynic, West Suffolk Council, and the Cambridge and Peterborough Combined Authority/Business Board Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

The developer has applied to the Combined Authority/Business Board LEP for a capital funding grant towards construction costs and has also asked West Suffolk Council to consider lending the remaining cost until the building is up and operating.

A proposal to set up a £7m loan fund to enable development of business centres at Haverhill Research Park and Suffolk Business Park in Bury St Edmunds will be discussed by West Suffolk Council on March 19.

MORE: New business centres in Haverhill and Bury could be built by next year

Nic Rumsey, Jaynic managing director, said: “The proposed new location for EpiCentre will provide a landmark building at the gateway to Haverhill which should prove attractive for start-up and growing companies.

He adds: “We are demonstrating our good faith and commitment to the project by speculatively applying for permission. However, while it is our greatest ambition to finally get the EpiCentre built, it is unlikely to happen without the financial support of the LEP and West Suffolk.

“It is expected that both the LEP and West Suffolk will have formally determined their position by the end of March 2019.”

The development will comprise offices and research and development accommodation together with conference and meetings rooms, training facilities and a ‘work-hub’ area for shared working.

As with previous applications, there will be a coffee shop/café with an external break-out area.

Jaynic says the EpiCentre will offer early-stage companies tailored support services designed to boost the growth of their businesses ranging from cost –effective, flexible, managed space to business advice, integrated telecoms, broadband internet access and networking facilities.