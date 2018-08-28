Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

‘People have moved on - they don’t just want burger and chips anymore’ says owner of new restaurant that replaces town’s Wimpy bar

PUBLISHED: 10:07 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 05 February 2019

Chill-In Cafe and Bistro on East Street Sudbury - (foreground) Laden and Harum Korhan, (behind) with Alex Neagu, Sophie Tonkins and Ismail Picture: Ross Bentley

Chill-In Cafe and Bistro on East Street Sudbury - (foreground) Laden and Harum Korhan, (behind) with Alex Neagu, Sophie Tonkins and Ismail Picture: Ross Bentley

Archant

The opening of a new restaurant in Sudbury has offered a sign of the changing tastes in the town’s casual dining sector.

The Chill-In Cafe and Bistro on East Street Sudbury has an outdoor seating area with retractable roofThe Chill-In Cafe and Bistro on East Street Sudbury has an outdoor seating area with retractable roof

The Chill-in Cafe and Bistro on East Street opened its doors on Monday at the same location where the Wimpy burger bar has operated for many years.

“People have moved on - they don’t just want burger and chips anymore,” said owner Harum Korhan, who said his new eaterie offers “healthy food and a range of different tastes”.

He added: “We do food from all over the world; salads, paninis, Mexican and Cypriot dishes and fresh soups.”

READ MORE: Three restaurants to shut their doors in the Sudbury area

The Chill-In Cafe and Bistro on East Street Sudbury - (seated) Harum and Laden Korhan, (standing) Alex Neagu and Sophie TonkinsThe Chill-In Cafe and Bistro on East Street Sudbury - (seated) Harum and Laden Korhan, (standing) Alex Neagu and Sophie Tonkins

Together with this selection, burgers are still on the menu alongside jacket potatoes, sandwiches, smoothies, and what Mr Korhan claims to be “the largest pizza in Suffolk” - a 24inch diameter special that has been served next door at the Pizza Town restaurant, which Mr Korhan also owns, for several years.

He explained he took the opportunity to expand his business after owner of the Wimpy franchise, Sevki Alciner, decided to move on. Mr Korhan thanked Mr Alciner for all his help with the new venture, which has seen him invest heavily in a refurbishment of the property.

The decor, designed by Mr Korhan’s wife, Laden, is bright and cheerful while outside, a semi-covered area with an automated roof that rolls back in good weather offers the option of al fresco dining.

READ MORE: New pop-up seafood restaurant to open at town’s theatre

This new business shows how quickly casual dining restaurants can come and go. Only a month ago, Sudbury’s business community was lamenting the closure of three restaurants - the Wimpy, the Loft on Gaol Lane and the Fox in the nearby village of Bulmer.

But in their place comes the Chill-in Cafe, as well as the recently-opened A Slice of New York pizza restaurant on Friars Street while Asparagus Bar and Grill, located in the unit vacated by Italian chain Prezzo last year, is due to open soon.

With the Chill-in Cafe, Mr Korhan believes he has found a niche.

He said: “In Sudbury we don’t have anywhere for 25 to 45 year-olds to go to relax and enjoy some food with their families - it’s all breakfasts and burgers. There is potential for new businesses in Sudbury - but you have to be prepared to work hard and do it with love.”

Most Read

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Most Read

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tributes paid to ‘passionate light aircraft flyer’ killed in tragic crash

Stuart Penfold, who was killed when the light aircraft he was flying crash on Sunday Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE

Victim of light aircraft crash named locally

Police at Belchamp Walter, which is close to Sudbury on the Suffolk/Essex border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Two crashes take place within minutes on A14 near Coddenham

The two crashes took place on the A14 eastbound near Coddenham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich pay the penalty for slow start as Arrows take the points

Ben Winter on teh ball for Ipswich Photo: NICK WINTER

Ipswich women march on with another fine victory

Danni Cazey making the lay-up despite the close attention of most of the Barking team. Photo: PAVEL KRICKA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists