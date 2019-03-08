New waterfront restaurant planned for Woodbridge quayside

A new 110-seater restaurant could be coming to Woodbridge Quay if plans are given the go-ahead.

A proposal for a new restaurant in the engineering sheds owned by Woodbridge Quay, at the very front of the quayside, has been submitted to East Suffolk Council.

The plans, prepared by Charles Curry-Hyde, describe the building as "no longer compatible with the risks and transport needs of the existing heavy engineering business" due to the increased footfall in the area.

The plans add that a restaurant would be "a safer use" of the building's footprint.

The applicants also state that the increasing number of homes surrounding the site has also mean it needs to change use.

They hope the new business will make the most of its riverside setting.

"The site offers a fine vantage point of the River Deben and Grade I listed, Tide Mill.

"This will increase public access and complement the uses on neighbouring sites.

"The proposals have been kept simple to ensure that the rent will be competitive.

"This will increase the mix of offers in this important part of Woodbridge."

It is not clear at this stage exactly what kind of food the restaurant would serve but the design statement outlines that a tenant would focus "on local produce and training through apprenticeships".

The plan also shows that a wood oven would be installed in the new restaurant, leading to possibility that the business could be serving up pizzas.

The former engineering factory would require a number of external and internal changes to be made in order to become a restaurant, including the replacement of its asbestos roof, as well as new doors and windows.

Howeve, despite the changes, the plans indicate that the building will retain an industrial appearance overall.

The new business would also provide 10 new part-time jobs.

The restaurant could face competition from Whisstocks if it is given the go-ahead after Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'Nolan said the council was considering purchasing the Chandlery building, the first floor of which had been intended for use as a restaurant.