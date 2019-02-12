New Northern Ireland service is launched with a piper

Loganair has launched a new daily service from Stansted Airport to City of Derry Airport, Northern Ireland. Picture: LORCAN DOHERTY Lorcan Doherty Photography

Loganair today launched daily flights between Derry and Stansted Airport after being selected as the new operator for the Public Service Obligation contract between Northern Ireland’s North West and England’s capital.

The inaugural service set-off at 7.05am, after a short ceremony at the airport with music by a Scottish piper and attended by Loganair’s managing director, Jonathan Hinkles.

A return service from London Stansted arrived in to Derry at 10.35 am and both trips were operated by a 49-seat Embraer 145 aircraft.

Loganair is providing two services each weekday and on Sundays alongside a single Saturday flight as part of a Derry City and Strabane District Council PSO contract.

It is the airline’s second route from City of Derry Airport, adding to its Glasgow to Derry service which launched last October. The carrier also recently announced a daily schedule to Manchester, again on board at 49-seat Embraer 145 jet aircraft.

Jonathan Hinkles Loganair’s managing director said: “We are very pleased to be able to continue the vital air link between Derry and London Stansted.

“Bookings have extremely been positive which only re-enforces how important this route is to the region. We look forward to building on a successful start with the new Derry to Manchester schedule starting the May 24.

“Both Stansted and Manchester will operate on our Embraer 145 jet aircraft, and with our existing Glasgow service brings the total routes served by Loganair from Derry to three.”

Airport manager at City of Derry Airport, Charlene Shongo, said: “The double daily service between City of Derry Airport and London Stansted, (exception Saturday when there is one service) has already proven very popular with business and leisure travellers throughout the North West with Loganair indicating strong sales to date.”