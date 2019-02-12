Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 17:31 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 27 February 2019

Loganair has launched a new daily service from Stansted Airport to City of Derry Airport, Northern Ireland. Picture: LORCAN DOHERTY

Loganair today launched daily flights between Derry and Stansted Airport after being selected as the new operator for the Public Service Obligation contract between Northern Ireland’s North West and England’s capital.

The inaugural service set-off at 7.05am, after a short ceremony at the airport with music by a Scottish piper and attended by Loganair’s managing director, Jonathan Hinkles.

A return service from London Stansted arrived in to Derry at 10.35 am and both trips were operated by a 49-seat Embraer 145 aircraft.

Loganair is providing two services each weekday and on Sundays alongside a single Saturday flight as part of a Derry City and Strabane District Council PSO contract.

It is the airline’s second route from City of Derry Airport, adding to its Glasgow to Derry service which launched last October. The carrier also recently announced a daily schedule to Manchester, again on board at 49-seat Embraer 145 jet aircraft.

Jonathan Hinkles Loganair’s managing director said: “We are very pleased to be able to continue the vital air link between Derry and London Stansted.

“Bookings have extremely been positive which only re-enforces how important this route is to the region. We look forward to building on a successful start with the new Derry to Manchester schedule starting the May 24.

“Both Stansted and Manchester will operate on our Embraer 145 jet aircraft, and with our existing Glasgow service brings the total routes served by Loganair from Derry to three.”

Airport manager at City of Derry Airport, Charlene Shongo, said: “The double daily service between City of Derry Airport and London Stansted, (exception Saturday when there is one service) has already proven very popular with business and leisure travellers throughout the North West with Loganair indicating strong sales to date.”

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

