A holiday operator is extending its offering from Stansted in summer 2020 with three new destinations and 80,000 extra seats.

Next summer Jet2 and Jet2holidays will fly from Stansted Airport to 41 destinations across Europe with the additional seats taking the total number available throughout the holiday season to two million.

The operator promises more choice and flexibility when choosing flights and holidays to favourite destinations, especially with the three new routes coming on line.

They will fly to:

• Murcia, Spain – up to three weekly services (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) from May to October,

• La Rochelle – the picturesque harbour port of La Rochelle is another new addition, with weekly Saturday departures commencing in May

• Bergerac – The famous Dordogne region is one of the most beautiful areas of France, and will have the introduction of weekly Saturday services from May.