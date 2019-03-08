Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

More family holidays available from Stansted

PUBLISHED: 13:13 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 14 March 2019

Jet2 Delivery Flyaway

Jet2 Delivery Flyaway

Copyright 2019 The Boeing Company

A holiday operator is extending its offering from Stansted in summer 2020 with three new destinations and 80,000 extra seats.

Next summer Jet2 and Jet2holidays will fly from Stansted Airport to 41 destinations across Europe with the additional seats taking the total number available throughout the holiday season to two million.

The operator promises more choice and flexibility when choosing flights and holidays to favourite destinations, especially with the three new routes coming on line.

They will fly to:

• Murcia, Spain – up to three weekly services (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) from May to October,

• La Rochelle – the picturesque harbour port of La Rochelle is another new addition, with weekly Saturday departures commencing in May

• Bergerac – The famous Dordogne region is one of the most beautiful areas of France, and will have the introduction of weekly Saturday services from May.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

GP surgery taking special measures rating ‘very seriously’

Walton Surgery, in High Street, Felixstowe, has been rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

GP surgery taking special measures rating ‘very seriously’

Walton Surgery, in High Street, Felixstowe, has been rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Nino Severino: Pipers Vale are producing Olympic champions of the future

Grace Wardley is one of the best young gymnasts at Pipers Vale in Ipswich. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

Second yellow weather warning issued as strong winds and hail continue

Dudley the cockapoo enjoys the wind in Ipswich from Storm Gareth. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car parks to be ‘deep cleaned’ to get rid of chewing gum and graffiti

St Mary's car park in Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chapman defies the wind to win Mad March Hilly time trial

Martlesham rider Lloyd Chapman on his way to winning the CC Sudbury Hilly. Picture: ROGER RUSH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists