Stokes takes on the 'big boys' with new squeezy sauces and low-sugar ketchup

PUBLISHED: 11:27 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 10 May 2019

Gourmet sauce maker says it hopes the packaging will make their products easier for customers to use.

Stokes Sauces, known for its range of artisan condiments, has today launched 'squeezy' family-friendly, 100% ecyclable bottles and a brand new reduced sugar ketchup, in developments which have taken four years to come to fruition.

The producer from Suffolk has announced the new packaging for its famous Tomato Ketchup, Real Mayonnaise, Original Barbecue Sauce, Brown Sauce and brand-new Reduced Sugar Ketchup.

Each of these will be made to the same recipes and 'real' ingredients as those in the brand's iconic glass bottles - using 200g of sun-ripeneed Italian tomatoes for every 100g of ketchup, to British free-range eggs in the mayonnaise, and Greek extra virgin olive oil in its mayoynnaise.

The range has been produced with ease-of-use in mind, with the bespoke bottles made especially for Stokes. The brand says they are easier to use than many of the sauces from big household names, and they hope the packaging will position them as a key player in the sauce market.

They're also proud of the new reduced sugar ketchup, which is great news for those watching their waistlines, having 30% less sugar than the traditional recipe, and a higher percentage of tomatoes.

Rick Sheepshanks, founder and managing director of Stokes Sauces, says: "An incredible 97% of all ketchup bought by consumers in the UK is sold in squeezy bottles and although people love our signature glass bottles, sometimes glass isn't the most convenient, especially for families. I started making ketchup to encourage my young daughter to eat more vegetables and I wanted to make it easier for more families to enjoy our quality ketchup and sauces. With the new bottles you can squeeze out just the right amount, they seal easily, last longer and little hands can use them with far less mess.

"We know that we offer a higher quality and better tasting range of sauces than the big brands and we really want to take on these big names. Squeezy bottles dominate the sector and reduced sugar options are becoming more popular, so we've invested in these new products to enable us to chase a bigger share of the market."

