New Suffolk barbers to offer free haircuts for donation to Movember charity

Gould Barbers is opening a new shop in Newmarket Picture: GOULD BARBERS Archant

A Suffolk barbers will offer free haircuts in exchange for charity donations for a men’s health charity when it opens its doors next week.

Leigh Gould is inviting members of the public to get free haircuts for a donation to Movember Picture: GOULD BARBERS Leigh Gould is inviting members of the public to get free haircuts for a donation to Movember Picture: GOULD BARBERS

Gould Barbers, in Newmarket, will be raising funds for the Movember charity and haircuts will be available from 7am until 6pm on Friday, November 16.

Leigh Gould, who owns the growing chain with his brother Darran, said the Movember charity is one close to his heart.

“Movember is a very worthwhile cause and works hard to raise awareness about men’s health issues,” he said.

“In 2015, I was diagnosed with testicular cancer. I’m completely fine now, I was one of the lucky ones, but we all felt Movember was an important charity to support after my personal experience.”

The new barbers is based at Tesco Extra on Fordham Road in Newmarket Picture: GOULD BARBERS The new barbers is based at Tesco Extra on Fordham Road in Newmarket Picture: GOULD BARBERS

The Newmarket branch, based at the Tesco Extra on Fordham Road in the town, will be the first Gould Barbers in Suffolk.

Other branches are located across the east of England and the Midlands, and at each opening the brothers have raised funds for Movember, raising more than £1,000 so far.

Movember is an annual event involving the growing of moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s suicide.

Leigh added: “Visitors are welcome to pop in for a free haircut, we just ask if you could make a donation towards our fundraising efforts.

“In the coming months we will be opening another four barber stores and will be continuing our fundraising efforts for Movember, as we aim to raise £3,000.”

The brothers previously worked in their father’s barber shop for 20 years before starting their own business in Norfolk.

In 2016, they partnered with Tesco and entered retail space at their nearby Tesco Extra store in King’s Lynn.

Since then, a further 12 barbershops in Tesco stores across the country have been opened.

There has been an investment of over £60,000 in the future Newmarket branch, which will have capacity for ten full-time barbers and at least one apprentice position.

Darran said: “The welcome we’ve received so far has been fantastic - and we hope customers will make the most of our high standards and convenient service.

“The Newmarket shop will be open seven days a week, from 7am weekdays and Saturday morning. We cater for all ages, from little ones right through to older generations.

“Definitely pop in and see one of our barbers, whether you need a simple trim or want a completely new look.”

Alistair Thomson, Tesco store manager, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Gould Barbers to the store and hope customers enjoy the great service they provide.”