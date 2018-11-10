Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New Suffolk barbers to offer free haircuts for donation to Movember charity

10 November, 2018 - 16:00
Gould Barbers is opening a new shop in Newmarket Picture: GOULD BARBERS

Gould Barbers is opening a new shop in Newmarket Picture: GOULD BARBERS

Archant

A Suffolk barbers will offer free haircuts in exchange for charity donations for a men’s health charity when it opens its doors next week.

Leigh Gould is inviting members of the public to get free haircuts for a donation to Movember Picture: GOULD BARBERSLeigh Gould is inviting members of the public to get free haircuts for a donation to Movember Picture: GOULD BARBERS

Gould Barbers, in Newmarket, will be raising funds for the Movember charity and haircuts will be available from 7am until 6pm on Friday, November 16.

Leigh Gould, who owns the growing chain with his brother Darran, said the Movember charity is one close to his heart.

“Movember is a very worthwhile cause and works hard to raise awareness about men’s health issues,” he said.

“In 2015, I was diagnosed with testicular cancer. I’m completely fine now, I was one of the lucky ones, but we all felt Movember was an important charity to support after my personal experience.”

The new barbers is based at Tesco Extra on Fordham Road in Newmarket Picture: GOULD BARBERSThe new barbers is based at Tesco Extra on Fordham Road in Newmarket Picture: GOULD BARBERS

The Newmarket branch, based at the Tesco Extra on Fordham Road in the town, will be the first Gould Barbers in Suffolk.

Other branches are located across the east of England and the Midlands, and at each opening the brothers have raised funds for Movember, raising more than £1,000 so far.

Movember is an annual event involving the growing of moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s suicide.

Leigh added: “Visitors are welcome to pop in for a free haircut, we just ask if you could make a donation towards our fundraising efforts.

“In the coming months we will be opening another four barber stores and will be continuing our fundraising efforts for Movember, as we aim to raise £3,000.”

The brothers previously worked in their father’s barber shop for 20 years before starting their own business in Norfolk.

In 2016, they partnered with Tesco and entered retail space at their nearby Tesco Extra store in King’s Lynn.

Since then, a further 12 barbershops in Tesco stores across the country have been opened.

There has been an investment of over £60,000 in the future Newmarket branch, which will have capacity for ten full-time barbers and at least one apprentice position.

Darran said: “The welcome we’ve received so far has been fantastic - and we hope customers will make the most of our high standards and convenient service.

“The Newmarket shop will be open seven days a week, from 7am weekdays and Saturday morning. We cater for all ages, from little ones right through to older generations.

“Definitely pop in and see one of our barbers, whether you need a simple trim or want a completely new look.”

Alistair Thomson, Tesco store manager, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Gould Barbers to the store and hope customers enjoy the great service they provide.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Video ‘Environmental disaster’ – Anger at bid for 21-metre high substation in beauty spot

07:30 Andrew Hirst
Members of the Save Our Sandlings group, pictured at the AONB site where a substation could be built Picture: PETER CHADWICK

Suffolk council chiefs have been accused of playing “backdoor politics” to push through proposals for a massive substation in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

New Suffolk barbers to offer free haircuts for donation to Movember charity

16:00 Michael Steward
Gould Barbers is opening a new shop in Newmarket Picture: GOULD BARBERS

A Suffolk barbers will offer free haircuts in exchange for charity donations for a men’s health charity when it opens its doors next week.

Bid to boost markets amid footfall struggles

15:06 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Mildenhall market is in line for a proper power supply for the first time Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A market is not set to close despite footfall struggles, council leaders have insisted as they unveiled a series of fresh measures outlined to boost the number of customers.

Video While redeveloping their site, Ipswich seed company makes an intriguing wartime discovery

41 minutes ago Jessica Hill
1914 cat

During cupboard clear-outs, staff at Thompson & Morgan recently came across a rare vintage archive of Thompson & Morgan seed catalogues, including those that were printed during the First World War.

Revealed – The changing face of retail in Ipswich, in our interactive maps

05:30 Jessica Hill
Saturday morning crowds enjoying the new-look Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

There has been a revolution in the way we use our town centres in the last five years – and with a growing number of high street chains currently struggling to make a profit, there is likely to be a wave of more change on the horizon.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video WATCH: Dramatic moment car flips and rolls on A11

The car flipping on the A11 at Six Mile Bottom. Picture: BEDFORDSHIRE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND HERTFORDSHIRE ROADS POLICING UNIT

‘Devoid of ambition’ – Calls to start Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre from scratch

Thousands flock to Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre each year - and is among the biggest in the country Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video ‘Environmental disaster’ – Anger at bid for 21-metre high substation in beauty spot

Members of the Save Our Sandlings group, pictured at the AONB site where a substation could be built Picture: PETER CHADWICK

‘This is just my way’ – Lambert insists contrasts with Hurst are not conscious

Paul Lambert was an animated figure on the touchline for his first game in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Live Matchday Recap: Blues have to settle for a draw in vital Reading clash

Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Attacker grabbed woman by the throat and threw her to floor in church

Leon Woods has been jailed for 20 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide