Cannabis lounge turned vegan takeaway service opens new site in Sudbury

Darryl Noe and Jessie Carter of the Green Man Munchies, which is moving to Sudbury. Picture: GREEN MAN LOUNGE GREEN MAN LOUNGE

A cannabis lounge which has transformed its business into a popular vegan takeaway service during lockdown is moving to a new home in Sudbury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A gluten-free New York cheesecake from Green Man Munchies Picture: GREEN MAN LOUNGE A gluten-free New York cheesecake from Green Man Munchies Picture: GREEN MAN LOUNGE

Green Man Munchies will officially open for takeaways and deliveries at 38 North Street on Friday, bringing home-baked ‘vegan munchies’ to the people of Sudbury.

Until now the vegan and vegetarian takeaway service had been operating from Eagle Street in Ipswich, the home of Green Man Lounge, which opened as Suffolk’s first cannabis lounge more than two years ago. It sells a range of cannabis-derived products, including oils, pastes and powders containing CBD, a non-psychoactive constituent of cannabis.

Like many businesses, Green Man had to adapt and rethink, choosing to relaunch by offering vegan and gluten-free takeaway food, following its increasing popularity in Suffolk.

Jessie Carter, owner of Green Man Lounge and Green Man Munchies with partner Darryl Noe, has had to transform her business due to the restrictions imposed in the first national lockdown. They hope they can reopen the lounge in Ipswich in the future when measures are lifted, but for now are focussing on their food service.

Jessie, who is a vegan herself, said the lounge had been a place for people to meet and socialise, so the relaunch during lockdown was a big change.

Speaking about moving her business to Sudbury, Jessie said: “We live in Sudbury, and with everything going on it is much easier to have the business closer to home.

You may also want to watch:

“There is definitely a market for it here and our food is already really popular with people in the area.”

At first the Green Man Munchies will open purely for takeaways and delivery, but it has plans to open the space as a cafe when it is safe to do so, taking advantage of the outside space available.

Jessie is positive about the future of Green Man Munchies, and said it will be great to have a bigger space.

“There is another vegan cafe down the road, so there is a little alleyway of us, but we are all still so different,” she said. “We basically do vegan junk food, so it is anything you can munch on.”

The Green Man Munchies menu takeaway menu includes the various “munchies” they had been selling in the lounge - with savoury dishes such as paninis, pizzas, vegan “chicken” nuggets and pasties, and desserts including gluten-free New York cheesecake.

Also on the takeaway and delivery menu are drinks including ice-cream milkshakes, smoothies and soda floats.

Jessie added: “We have had to really adapt our business and do what we are allowed to do. These are strange times, but I am glad we have found something that we know people enjoy.”

For more details about Green Man Munchies, visit its Facebook page.