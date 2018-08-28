Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 17:57 05 February 2019

Plot 200 Willie Snaith Road, Newmarket cgi Picture: HAMILTON LAND

Plot 200 Willie Snaith Road, Newmarket cgi Picture: HAMILTON LAND

Hamilton Land

Plans have been submitted for a new warehouse of almost 20,000 sq ft in Newmarket.

Barker Storey Matthews has been instructed by developer Hamilton Land to seek interest in the scheme which will be suitable for trade counter, showroom, high-tech or other warehouse-style uses.

Known as Plot 200, the development is in a prominent location on Willie Snaith Road, in Newmarket’s main business district. It is being offered on a design and build or pre-sale basis.

Nearby occupiers include Wickes, Travis Perkins, Ridgeons, Screwfix and Howdens Joinery.

Ben Green, director at Barker Storey Matthews, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a brand new business facility in a fast expanding region only a short distance from Cambridge.

“High quality units of this nature are in short supply, especially on a freehold basis.”

