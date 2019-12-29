Aldi to open long-awaited Newmarket store in August 2020

Artist impression of the Aldi opening soon in Newmarket Picture: ALDI Archant

Discount supermarket Aldi will open its new store in Newmarket in August next year, it has been announced.

A new Aldi is coming to Newmarket Picture: SHAUN FELLOWS/SHINE PIX A new Aldi is coming to Newmarket Picture: SHAUN FELLOWS/SHINE PIX

The German budget supermarket chain is moving into the west Suffolk town and will open its doors to customers in August 2020, with the creation of around 40-50 new jobs.

A planning application for the site on Exning Road was approved in April 2018, and it was originally hoped that the store would open in autumn 2019.

But now the company has confirmed that the store will open next year.

A spokesman for Aldi said: "Construction work on our new Newmarket store is progressing well, and we are looking forward to opening in August 2020, creating up to 40-50 new jobs and making it even easier for residents to shop and save closer to home."

The new store in Newmarket will be on Exning Road Picture: SHAUN FELLOWS/SHINE PIX The new store in Newmarket will be on Exning Road Picture: SHAUN FELLOWS/SHINE PIX

The new supermarket will include 119 car parking spaces which will wrap around the store and be accessed via a new road from a new roundabout on Exning Road.

The former gasworks site has sat unused for more than 30 years and was set to become a Morrisons after the supermarket chain won planning permission in 2013.

But two years later Morrisons pulled out Aldi acquired the site in 2017.

Plans for the new store were largely well received by residents in the community.

A total of 828 out of 902 people who responded to a consultation in favour of the development.

Neighbours to the site were also in favour, with only one objection in 34 responses.

In the responses, there was generally support for Aldi coming to the town, and the increased employment it would bring.

Residents also felt that it would make the area more attractive and prosperous, and would be beneficial for people in the area who do not have cars.

They also supported the regeneration of the Exning Road site.

An officer's report from the former Forest Heath District Council said that "the design of the proposed building is considered to be of a high quality and with the proposed soft landscaping would significantly improve visual amenity and the character of the area".

Aldi already has stores in nearby Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill, but this is its first foray into Newmarket.