Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Suffolk business park reaches capacity with arrival of hospital wipes maker

PUBLISHED: 15:46 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 11 March 2019

Newmarket Business Park is now fully developed, with the final unit occupied. Picture: NEWMARKET BUSINESS PARK

Newmarket Business Park is now fully developed, with the final unit occupied. Picture: NEWMARKET BUSINESS PARK

Newmarket Business Park

Newmarket Business Park is now at full capacity after a deal with antiseptic wipes firm Tristel Solutions.

Cambridge-based property advisers Cheffins, which handled the deal, said the 22,000sq ft property, now built out and occupied, takes the park, which was launched 15 years ago, to full occupancy.

The park, developed by Hamilton Land and funded via CI Industries, is now home to some of the UK’s largest occupiers including Wickes, Ridgeons, Taylor Wimpey plc and Smiths News Plc.

The letting to Tristel follows the lease of 15,000sq ft at Unit 100 to Newmarket Harley-Davidson, which recently opened its doors to the public and last year’s letting of a 34,000sq ft new build warehouse to Spanish surfaces and worktop supplier Cosentino UK Ltd. The new occupiers take the size of the park to more than 300,000sq ft, making it one of the most successful industrial developments in the region.

Cheffins joint managing partner Philip Woolner said: “Following over 15 years of expansion and development, Newmarket Business Park is now fully-developed following significant deals being agreed throughout 2018. The park has grown rapidly in recent years and is now home to a range of local, national and global companies.”

The success of the park is reflects the strength of the industrial and logistics sector and the demand for warehouse buildings throughout the region, said Cheffins.

As demand outweighs supply for quality stock, it has seen significant rental growth and has become a prime regional location for strategic, industrial buildings, it said.

Most Read

Private misconduct hearing for Stephen Hawking nurse Patricia Dowdy from Ipswich

Professor Stephen Hawking on his visit to the Kesgrave Community Centre to visit the Headway conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fuller Flavour: We might be down but we’re certainly not out!

Town fans celebrate at The Hawthorns Picture Pagepix

Man with ‘pair of tights on head’ robs Londis store at knifepoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Haverhill. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Private misconduct hearing for Stephen Hawking nurse Patricia Dowdy from Ipswich

Professor Stephen Hawking on his visit to the Kesgrave Community Centre to visit the Headway conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fuller Flavour: We might be down but we’re certainly not out!

Town fans celebrate at The Hawthorns Picture Pagepix

Man with ‘pair of tights on head’ robs Londis store at knifepoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Haverhill. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lorry crash scatters 20 tonnes of cement blocks across major road

The incident happened on the A120 near Stansted Airport Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Defender Knudsen called up for Kosovo and Switzerland clashes

Jonas Knudsen celebrates the Ipswich equaliser at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Council bids to revive town centre’s fortunes through government scheme

The empty building in Clacton town centre that until recently was home to Marks & Spencers

Owners of Londis store robbed by man with ‘pair of tights on head’ thank community for support

The Londis at Gloucester Road in Haverhill Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists