Suffolk business park reaches capacity with arrival of hospital wipes maker

Newmarket Business Park is now fully developed, with the final unit occupied.

Newmarket Business Park is now at full capacity after a deal with antiseptic wipes firm Tristel Solutions.

Cambridge-based property advisers Cheffins, which handled the deal, said the 22,000sq ft property, now built out and occupied, takes the park, which was launched 15 years ago, to full occupancy.

The park, developed by Hamilton Land and funded via CI Industries, is now home to some of the UK’s largest occupiers including Wickes, Ridgeons, Taylor Wimpey plc and Smiths News Plc.

The letting to Tristel follows the lease of 15,000sq ft at Unit 100 to Newmarket Harley-Davidson, which recently opened its doors to the public and last year’s letting of a 34,000sq ft new build warehouse to Spanish surfaces and worktop supplier Cosentino UK Ltd. The new occupiers take the size of the park to more than 300,000sq ft, making it one of the most successful industrial developments in the region.

Cheffins joint managing partner Philip Woolner said: “Following over 15 years of expansion and development, Newmarket Business Park is now fully-developed following significant deals being agreed throughout 2018. The park has grown rapidly in recent years and is now home to a range of local, national and global companies.”

The success of the park is reflects the strength of the industrial and logistics sector and the demand for warehouse buildings throughout the region, said Cheffins.

As demand outweighs supply for quality stock, it has seen significant rental growth and has become a prime regional location for strategic, industrial buildings, it said.