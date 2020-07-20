Pollution specialists join forces to offer national coverage

Seed Environmental founder Matthew Watts Picture: SEED ENVIRONMENTAL

Two environmental firms which deal with pollution incidents have merged to create a national network.

Seed Environmental founder Andrew Matley Picture: SEED ENVIRONMENTAL

Newmarket-based Seed Environmental Ltd – which began as a business dealing with domestic fuel oil spills – has joined forced with Paulex Environmental, based in Exeter.

Both companies specialise in a range of services, including environmental and property incident response, site investigation, remediation and restoration services, environmental claims management and monitoring for insurance companies, commercial and public sector clients and homeowners.

The combined workforce of more than 100 will work across the head office in Lanwades Business Park in Kentford, near Newmarket, Exeter, Doncaster, Reading, Tewkesbury and new offices recently opened in Belfast, Inverness and Glasgow, reflecting the company’s 50% year on year growth.

Seed Environmental managing director Matthew Watts welcomed the merger, which he said enabled the creation of a ‘one stop shop’ for services throughout the UK.

Paulex managing director Nicholas Mullen Picture: SEED ENVIRONMENTAL

“With offices covering most of the UK, bringing us together with Paulex not only gives us national coverage as a combined company, but also combines our skill sets for clients of both businesses. This is very much a strategic merger to enable us to improve our service and broaden our offering,” he said.

“Together, we can further improve the already high quality of our service levels and speed of reaction all over the country. Paulex also works with clients we have not traditionally targeted, such as developers and airports, which will open up further opportunities for the combined business.”

Paulex boss Nicholas Mullen pointed out the two businesses had worked together in the past.

“Both have highly skilled staff with an enormous bank of knowledge. They share a passion and belief in the excellence of the services they provide and, for Paulex clients, having the backing and support of a national organisation is going to be a great benefit.

Seed is working to significantly expand the Paulex presence in the south west of England, potentially doubling its size and creating new jobs.

Nicholas Mullen is also joining the Seed Environmental board.

Seed Environmental was launched in 2013 after Andrew Matley and Matthew Watts left an established environmental consultancy to set up their own business.

They began by serving the insurance market, working directly for loss adjusters, managing domestic fuel oil incidents.

This remains a major part of our business, but Seed Environmental has since expanded into a broader range of markets.

Paulex Environmental was founded in 1995. It was bought from the original owners by Nicholas Mullen’s father and has been run by Nicholas since 2005.

It has evolved from a small family business supplying oil and chemical absorbents into one providing specialist pollution control products and services, remediation solutions and environmental consulting throughout the UK and overseas.