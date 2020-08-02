E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you crack the code? New themed escape room to open in derelict office basement

PUBLISHED: 11:32 02 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 02 August 2020

A new themed escape room is set to be opened in the basement of a deserted office basement in Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A new themed escape room is set to be opened in the basement of a deserted office basement in Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A new escape room is set to be built in a spooky derelict basement in a former Suffolk office block.

The new entertainment business applied to convert the basement of Godolphin House in The Avenue, Newmarket into a new themed escape room.

The applicant, who already owns an escape room in Cambridge and Ipswich, submitted plans to West Suffolk Council, which have now been accepted.

Details of the rooms have not been revealed but themes featuring at the companies other centres include the secret of the tomb, heaven and hell and a search for the Holy Grail.

The experience is listed to last for an hour and involves participants solving a number of tricky puzzles to break their way out of the room.

The application adds that there will be a limit of six players per room, the facility will employ two part-time workers and will be open seven days a week from 10.45am to 10.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

Kieron Dyer ‘deeply upset’ over alleged racist abuse at Suffolk golf club

Kieron Dyer says the incident happened at Hintlesham Golf Club. Picture: GREGG BROWN (library picture)

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

Kieron Dyer ‘deeply upset’ over alleged racist abuse at Suffolk golf club

Kieron Dyer says the incident happened at Hintlesham Golf Club. Picture: GREGG BROWN (library picture)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man in 20s is third person to die on Essex roads this weekend

Coggeshall Road in Earls Colne remains closed this morning after a serious crash in the early hours of this morning where a man in his 20s died. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Finally! Long-lost footage of Harewood’s dreadful Ipswich Town miss emerges

Marlon Harewood's shocking miss against Oxford in 1999. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Where is the social distancing?’ Around 100 people queue outside Ipswich bar

A crowd of

‘I’m a force to be reckoned with’ - Suffolk star Wardley lifts English title with spectacular stoppage

Suffolk's Fabio Wardley is all smiles after stopping Simon Vallily in the third to win the English heavyweight title Picture: MARK ROBINSON

Former Town striker Murphy returns to Ireland and joins hometown club

Former Blue Daryl Murphy has signed for Waterford. Photo: Pagepix