A new escape room is set to be built in a spooky derelict basement in a former Suffolk office block.

The new entertainment business applied to convert the basement of Godolphin House in The Avenue, Newmarket into a new themed escape room.

The applicant, who already owns an escape room in Cambridge and Ipswich, submitted plans to West Suffolk Council, which have now been accepted.

Details of the rooms have not been revealed but themes featuring at the companies other centres include the secret of the tomb, heaven and hell and a search for the Holy Grail.

The experience is listed to last for an hour and involves participants solving a number of tricky puzzles to break their way out of the room.

The application adds that there will be a limit of six players per room, the facility will employ two part-time workers and will be open seven days a week from 10.45am to 10.30pm.

