Hygiene products manufacturer’s sales success in China and South Korea

Tristel has made more inroads into China and South Korea

A Newmarket-based infection control cleaning products maker is celebrating after its products were approved in China and South Korea.

Hygiene products company Tristel is selling its products into Asia

Tristel, based at Snailwell, said its Duo High-Level disinfectant has been approved in China by the Shanghai Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and its Sporicidal Wipe by the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

Both are used on invasive ultrasound probes and endoscopic instruments in hospitals and are widely used throughout Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

Sales of its chlorine dioxide foam and wipe products for medical device disinfection reaching £8.6m in the six-month period to the end of 2018, a 23% rise on the previous year’s sales.

The firm has a well-established presence in China and South Korea. In China, it will sell Duo through its own sales team, and in South Korea, it will sell through its distributor, HP&C Ltd. HP&C has been its distributor since 2013 and is the company’s second largest distributor worldwide in terms of sales.

Tristel chief executive Paul Swinney said: “Every regulatory approval we achieve represents an important milestone in our progress, but these two approvals have special significance.

“Duo ULT provides Chinese public hospitals with an affordable and easy-to-use method for the high-level disinfection of intra-vaginal ultrasound probes. Infection prevention experts within the country acknowledge the need for a disinfection technology that will enable hospitals to raise their standards to those commonplace elsewhere.

“However, reimbursement levels for an ultrasound procedure in the public hospital sector preclude the use of the few internationally recognised alternatives to Duo. These are typically more expensive and more complicated to deploy.”