Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Hygiene products manufacturer’s sales success in China and South Korea

PUBLISHED: 04:00 04 April 2019

Tristel has made more inroads into China and South Korea Picture: TRISTEL

Tristel has made more inroads into China and South Korea Picture: TRISTEL

Archant

A Newmarket-based infection control cleaning products maker is celebrating after its products were approved in China and South Korea.

Hygiene products company Tristel is selling its products into Asia Picture: TRISTELHygiene products company Tristel is selling its products into Asia Picture: TRISTEL

Tristel, based at Snailwell, said its Duo High-Level disinfectant has been approved in China by the Shanghai Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and its Sporicidal Wipe by the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

Both are used on invasive ultrasound probes and endoscopic instruments in hospitals and are widely used throughout Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

MORE – Disinfectant wipes maker snaps up European distributor in £6m deal

Sales of its chlorine dioxide foam and wipe products for medical device disinfection reaching £8.6m in the six-month period to the end of 2018, a 23% rise on the previous year’s sales.

The firm has a well-established presence in China and South Korea. In China, it will sell Duo through its own sales team, and in South Korea, it will sell through its distributor, HP&C Ltd. HP&C has been its distributor since 2013 and is the company’s second largest distributor worldwide in terms of sales.

Tristel chief executive Paul Swinney said: “Every regulatory approval we achieve represents an important milestone in our progress, but these two approvals have special significance.

“Duo ULT provides Chinese public hospitals with an affordable and easy-to-use method for the high-level disinfection of intra-vaginal ultrasound probes. Infection prevention experts within the country acknowledge the need for a disinfection technology that will enable hospitals to raise their standards to those commonplace elsewhere.

“However, reimbursement levels for an ultrasound procedure in the public hospital sector preclude the use of the few internationally recognised alternatives to Duo. These are typically more expensive and more complicated to deploy.”

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Calls for more government funding in region’s coastal towns

Hundreds flock to Felixstowe beach to take advantage of the hot weather - the town is working to make its tourist offer all year round Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Bolton Wanderers v Ipswich Town match WILL go ahead

Bolton Wanderers received a stay of execution at the High Court - but it's unclear if their game against Ipswich Town on Saturday will go ahead. Picture: PA SPORT

‘Big grey boat’ granted licence to sell alcohol on River Deben

The TS Lord Nelson, also known as HMS Vale, pictured when it was in Norwich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Blaze at Halesworth newsagents caused nearly £2million of damage, court told

Firefighters and police at the scene of the fire in Halesworth Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists