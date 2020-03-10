Former psychiatric hospital on 2.6 acres site in Newmarket up for sale

Beech House Hospital, near Newmarket, is on the market after closing in 2015. Picture: SAVILLS

Former psychiatric hospital site which closed in 2015 is ont he market for an undisclosed sum.

A building which housed a psychiatric hospital which closed in 2015 is for sale.

Beech House Hospital, in Fordham Road, provided assessment, treatment and rehabilitation for adults with learning disabilities, autism or people who had been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Agents Savills are selling the building for a price on application.

The facility was built just before 2000.

The 36-bed hospital has five residential buildings, four with seven bedrooms each and the fith with eight bedrooms. Each building has communal bathrooms, a lounge, kitchen, dining room and a seclusion room.

As well as the residential buildings, there are two administration buildings, an occupational therapy building, a gym, parking and a football pitch.

Savills describe it in the details, stating it needs 'some maintenance works required to bring it back into an operational condition'.

