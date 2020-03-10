E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Former psychiatric hospital on 2.6 acres site in Newmarket up for sale

PUBLISHED: 17:09 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 10 March 2020

Beech House Hospital, near Newmarket, is on the market after closing in 2015. Picture: SAVILLS

Beech House Hospital, near Newmarket, is on the market after closing in 2015. Picture: SAVILLS

Former psychiatric hospital site which closed in 2015 is ont he market for an undisclosed sum.

Beech House Hospital, near Newmarket, is on the market after closing in 2015. Picture: SAVILLSBeech House Hospital, near Newmarket, is on the market after closing in 2015. Picture: SAVILLS

A building which housed a psychiatric hospital which closed in 2015 is for sale.

Beech House Hospital, in Fordham Road, provided assessment, treatment and rehabilitation for adults with learning disabilities, autism or people who had been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Agents Savills are selling the building for a price on application.

MORE: David Attenborough made Hadleigh company go plastic free

Beech House Hospital, near Newmarket, is on the market after closing in 2015. Picture: SAVILLSBeech House Hospital, near Newmarket, is on the market after closing in 2015. Picture: SAVILLS

The facility was built just before 2000.

The 36-bed hospital has five residential buildings, four with seven bedrooms each and the fith with eight bedrooms. Each building has communal bathrooms, a lounge, kitchen, dining room and a seclusion room.

As well as the residential buildings, there are two administration buildings, an occupational therapy building, a gym, parking and a football pitch.

Savills describe it in the details, stating it needs 'some maintenance works required to bring it back into an operational condition'.

Beech House Hospital, near Newmarket, is on the market after closing in 2015. Picture: SAVILLSBeech House Hospital, near Newmarket, is on the market after closing in 2015. Picture: SAVILLS

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar docked in Dominica. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One new coronavirus case confirmed in the East of England

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar docked in Dominica. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One new coronavirus case confirmed in the East of England

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to unexplained death

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary. PicturE: SOPHIE BARNETT

Latest figures show coronavirus cases rise by five in East of England

The Government has issued its latest update on coronavirus Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Essex surgery confirms case of coronavirus

Baddow Village Surgery in Chelmsford has confirmed one of its patients has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Drive 24