A redundant bank in Newmarket could be converted into a takeaway after plans were sumbitted to West Suffolk Council.

A revised application to convert the Santander branch in High Street has been submitted to West Suffolk Council’s planning department by D & A Ltd.

The site has been vacant ever since the branch closed in May last year, with Santander opting to shut its doors due to a change in customers’ banking habits.

The building’s owners were granted planning permission last August to change the use of the property from financial services to retail on the ground floor, as well as constructing two flats in the space directly above.

However, the new planning application says the landlord has been unable to attract interest in the retail space.

Le Sage Associates, the architects behind the project, have confirmed no external work would be carried out in the town centre building.

They have also said they expect there to be no impact on public services or traffic in the area, if the plans receive the go-ahead.

The application said: “As this is a very difficult time for High Street retail traders, the managing agents believe it would be prudent to obtain planning permission for change of use of the premises to a hot food takeaway.

“This would widen the potential market to help secure a tenant for this vacant property.

“The proposals are not in conflict with any local planning policies, and will increase diversity in the town centre and the offer to the many visitors to Newmarket.”