Ex-jockey Larry nominated as top English tour guide

Discover Newmarket press launch. National Stud, Newmarket. Pictured is guide Larry Bowden.

A Suffolk tour guide said he was “honoured and humbled” after being shortlisted for a top national tourism award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Discover Newmarket tour guide Larry Bowden has been shortlisted by VisitEngland for its Tourism Superstar 2019 Award.

The annual Tourism Superstar competition recognises the dedication and passion of those working in the tourism industry and is awarded to an individual who goes above and beyond the call of duty to ensure visitors to England have an unforgettable experience.

Hundreds of nominations across the country were whittled down to a top 10, and the public will now decide on the winner

Discover Newmarket, the town’s official tour guide, offers visitors the chance to go behind the scenes to some of the world’s most prestigious horseracing establishments, and the town’s royal history and heritage.

MORE – More trains running on time in East Anglia, figures show

Larry’s career in horseracing started at the aged of 15 in Newmarket when he became an apprentice jockey. He went on to develop his skills and knowledge and brings an “infectious passion” to the town’s visitors of Newmarket, the organisation said.

Manager Megan Pollexfen said: “We are immensely proud of Larry’s nomination, as one of ten shortlisted candidates in the VisitEngland Tourism Superstar category. At Discover Newmarket we are honoured to boast a 17 strong roster of guides that are all able to share their passion and knowledge of our town and of Horseracing on to visitors.

“Larry’s nomination is richly deserved, and we hope that the town, the wider Suffolk area and the horseracing community, rally behind us to help with the voting process.

“His enthusiasm for the job and providing the best possible visitor experience is a wonderful attribute and an incredible asset to Discover Newmarket.

“We see this award not only as recognition of Larry’s dedication but also for all the amazing work all our guides do daily to deliver a high level of customer service and an unparalleled experience on the day.”

Larry said: “I am honoured and humbled to have been named as one of the finalists for this award. I am so pleased to be part of this and it’s wonderful not only for myself but also for Discover Newmarket and the town.”

Voting will run until midnight on April 2, 2019, with the winner announced on April 6.